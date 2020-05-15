*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

3 photos of local whitewater paddler on St Francis River

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by John Tansil
Friday, May 15, 2020
John Tansil before running bottom of Double-Drop Rapid on St Francis River, Missouri (photo by Bill Eades)

Bill Eades from St Louis took photos of John Tansil from Cape Girardeau at Double-Drop Rapid on the Lower Saint Francis River on May 10, 2020.

John Tansil having fun with camera person at Double-Drop Rapid. (photo by Bill Eades)
John Tansil enjoying the beautiful whitewater of the St Francis River, Missouri (photo by Bill Eades)

Comments