Raising awareness for causes

Letter to the Editor

May is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month.

In 2014 I lost my sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle to understand. There are questions: Why did she/he do that, they had so much to live for? Mental health is like a cancer of the mind. It is real and it does not discriminate. It doesn't matter how much you love your family, if you have children, if you have a great job. We must break down the walls of stigma. The embarrassment that doesn't allow people struggling to speak up and have those awkward, necessary, real conversations with their loved ones out of fear of resentment, the fear of weakness, the fear of disapproval.

In 1999, my family was introduced to NF. My daughter, Mia, was just a baby when she was diagnosed with this genetic disorder that has no cure. It is a complex disorder that comes with many damaging effects. Those who know Mia know that she jumps the many hurdles thrown her way with unbelievable courage and strength.

While neither of these are circumstances we would wish for, they are parts of our lives that we must embrace and use to better the lives of those affected by mental health challenges and NF.

To learn more about these two things my family advocates for, please visit afsp.org or ctf.org

MICHELLE SCHWETTMAN, Scott City