Whether in-person or by phone, take time to celebrate mom this weekend
It's Mother's Day weekend, a time we celebrate moms for all they do for our families and communities.
Though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order has been lifted, social distancing is still the order of the day. That means more people this year won't be able to spend Sunday with their mothers. Regardless of whether you can celebrate in person, take some time on Sunday to call or video chat with your mother. Send her flowers. Write a special note. Make or order a special dinner. Make the day special and let her know how much she's appreciated.
And for a few laughs, we hope you enjoy our annual tribute to mothers:
Just imagine if some famous mothers had spoken these words:
* Paul Revere's mother: "I don't care where you think you have to go, young man. Midnight is past your curfew!"
* Mona Lisa's mother: "After all that money your father and I spent on braces, Mona, that's the biggest smile you can give us?"
* Christopher Columbus' mother: "I don't care what you've discovered, Christopher. You still could have written!"
* Batman's mother: "It's a nice car, Bruce, but do you realize how much the insurance is going to be?"
* Albert Einstein's mother: "But, Albert, it's your senior picture. Can't you do something about your hair?"
* Thomas Edison's mother: "Of course I'm proud that you invented the electric light bulb, Thomas. Now turn off that light and get to bed!"
To all the mom's, have a wonderful day. Thanks for all you do.
Comments
