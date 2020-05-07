Bankruptcies
Bankruptcies filed through April for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.
20-10267 Matthew Scott Patterson
20-10272 Monica Marie Duvall
20-10274 Elizabeth Nicole Gooch and Matthew Scott Gooch
20-10279 Tammie Denise Daniels
20-10286 Amanda Kay Dreyer
20-10295 Robert Lee Phillips, Jr. and Sheila Mae Phillips
20-10300 William Scott Ruff
20-10310 Raymond Ray Cherry
20-10311 Melissa Gay Kaminskey
20-10312 Dena Jo Copen
20-10315 Angel Denise Whitney
20-10319 Brooke Renee Cisco
20-10320 Charles Eugene Whitney
20-10326 Shawna Kay Lawrence
20-10327 David R Scroggins and Roma A Scroggins
20-10328 Desiree Cheri Krajewski
20-10331 Lee William Keller
20-10332 Tracey Edward Thomas and Christina Lynn Thomas
20-10333 Shane D. Mifflin
20-10334 Ashleigh Nicole Sauceda
20-10335 Lisa Marie Mayfield
20-10336 Terri Jo Beebe
20-10337 Jody Lee Merideth and Jennifer Dawn Groves-Merideth
20-10338 Darvile De'Mon Hopkins and Sheri Lynn Hopkins
20-10343 Janet Berniece Ditto
20-10346 Justin James Reynolds
20-10350 Cheryl Lynn Lee
20-10352 Lindsey Suzanne Mercer.
-
Rude Dog Pub and The Library transition to smoke-free in downtown Cape1As many businesses in Cape Girardeau work to reopen while navigating social-distancing guidelines, two popular downtown bars have focused on a different public health concern smoking. Rude Dog Pub and The Library both announced changes to their...
-
-
True-Que BBQ borrows cooker from Cape firefighters1For Byron Bonner, owner of True-Que Barbecue and pastor of True Vine Ministries on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, the devastating fire at True-Que on Friday is a loss, but he's on his way to reopening -- with a little help from the Cape...
-
Prop Y projects in Cape School District not impacted by coronavirus, will proceed without delay1As part of an ongoing plan to drive student achievement, the Cape Girardeau School Board has spent the last three years identifying necessary improvements for district buildings and facilities. Several remodeling and construction projects were...
-
Local government, business leaders hope for Wayfair legislation this year3Only two U.S. states do not tax internet sales: Missouri and Florida. Business and government leaders contacted by the Southeast Missourian said they believe it is time to get it done. Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said he is hopeful the state...
-
Daughters plan for a different Mother's Day this yearNatalie Mansell will not be with her mother on Mothers Day. It seems so strange not be able to go see her, Natalie said. Natalies mother, 85-year old Marje Engleman, lives at Chateau Girardeau, a retirement community at the corner of...
-
TIF Commission considers redevelopment plan in downtown Cape6Restaurants, retail stores and apartments could soon replace vacant buildings in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau as part of a plan to redevelop several parcels of property between Broadway and Bellevue Street. The plan, known as The...
-
Missouri among least restrictive states2A new national study has ranked Missouri as the fourth least restrictive state when it comes to coronavirus guidelines. The study, released Tuesday by the personal finance website WalletHub, said only three states South Dakota, Utah and North...
-
Coronavirus cases grow by more than 50 percent in Union County, Illinois1Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent. Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/7/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
-
The long, slow reopen, and finding stories to tellHappy Return to Normal Week! Except no, not really. Gov. Mike Parson's shelter in place order expired Monday morning at 12:01 a.m., and local government and businesses are slowly reopening, to get the economy going again while aiming to minimize...
-
Updated design, renderings for City Hall presented to Cape City Council5Plans and designs for Cape Girardeau City Hall were presented by project manager Anna Kangas to members of City Council via Zoom video conference call Monday night, along with renderings of how the project may look once completed. Kangas opened her...
-
Coronavirus not a major concern for pet owners, vets sayCOVID-19 can affect household pets, but concern is nearly nonexistent, according to two area veterinarians and the American Veterinary Medicine Association. Dr. Cindy McDowell, a veterinarian with Cross Point Animal Hospital in Cape Girardeau, said...
-
Locals look ahead to National Day of Prayer like no otherIn a year perhaps unlike any other in living memory, Thursdays National Day of Prayer may be taking on a greater significance in 2020. I have people in my family, some of them disbelievers, who are asking why COVID-19 is happening, said John...
-
Cape Pride supports Main Street Station to feed hungry as festival is postponed1A year ago Monday, Cape Pride celebrated its first festival in Cape Girardeau. The 501(c)(3) was set to host its second annual festival last week on Friday and Saturday, but due to the coronavirus, organizers postponed the event and at this point...
-
Driver in Monday morning police pursuit charged with meth possession, fleeing police1A driver who allegedly led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State police in a pursuit across state lines Monday morning has since been taken into custody and charged for fleeing from police and meth possession, according to Cape Girardeau County court...
-
Cape Girardeau, East County fire crews respond to overturned trailer at P&G1A tractor-trailer operator was briefly trapped inside his vehicle Monday afternoon after its attached trailer overturned in the drop lot at Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau County. Cape Girardeau fire Capt. Kelly Allen said Cape Girardeau...
-
Union County, Illinois, reports first coronavirus deathCOVID-19 cases remained mostly flat in surrounding Missouri counties Tuesday, but officials in Union County, Illinois, reported that countys first death attributed to the coronavirus. Stoddard County was the only Missouri county in the region to...
-
Commissioners approve coronavirus study funding8A study to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County could begin as soon as next week. The County Commission on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to fund serological coronavirus testing on about 2% of the countys...
-
Cape unveils $3.5 million plan for cyberattack, coronavirus recovery3Myriad imminent financial decisions will be waiting on the Cape Girardeau City Councils agenda when it attempts to return to its regular venue of City Hall for its May 18 public meeting. For the third time since April 6, a public meeting was...
-
The Reopening: Local business, health, government leaders weigh in9Businesses in Missouri reopened Monday with strict social-distancing guidelines and requirements, launching Phase One of Gov. Mike Parsons Show Me Strong Recovery plan. Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order April 3 in an effort to slow...
-
Jackson may waive delinquent fines for utilities billsThe Jackson Board of Aldermen will vote later this month whether to waive three months worth of penalties for late utility payments for Jackson residents who are facing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a study session Monday...
-
Scott City Council approves street paving, razing houseScott City Council, as part of its 2020 beautification campaign, approved a contract Monday with Paving Pros of Oak Ridge to pave city streets. We are going to pave multiple streets, city administrator Michael Dudek told the Southeast...
-
Police pursuit ends near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; driver remains at largeA vehicle without license plates led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State Police officers on a pursuit Monday morning. The chase crossed the river from Cape Girardeau into Illinois, where the vehicle left the roadway and the driver escaped on...
-
Bollinger, Stoddard counties add new COVID-19 case; Union County, Illinois, notes two new casesBollinger County, Missouri, authorities reported the countys fifth COVID-19 case Monday. Juanita Welker, Bollinger County Health Department administrator, said in a news release the patient is a female in her 40s and is isolating at her home....
-
Photo Gallery 5/5/20United Way of Southeast Missouris #GiveUnitedCarParadeUnited Way of Southeast Missouris #GiveUnitedCarParade took place Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said Tuesday was Giving Tuesday Now which is being celebrated...
-
Most read 5/4/20Most Cape County churches cautious about reopening soon5Missouris churches now have big decisions to make about when to gather again in-person. Many local houses of worship have been in online-only communication with parishioners for weeks. They would appear to be direct and immediate beneficiaries of...
-
Most read 5/4/20Fire damages True-Que barbecue restaurant2When a fire destroyed part of his Cape Girardeau business Friday, Byron Bonner said he wasnt angry or upset; he felt a spirit of peace. He cites Romans 8:28. I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you...
-
Photo Gallery 5/4/20A New Normal: Businesses begin first phase of reopening Cape GirardeauAfter six weeks of state-issued stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, local business owners and their employees return to work in accordance with phase one of Gov. Mike Parson's "Show Me Strong" reopening plan which began Monday, May 4, 2020,...
-
Clippard, namesake of local school, dies at 907The namesake of a Cape Girardeau school has died. Charles C. Clippard died Friday. He was 90. Clippard was a longtime principal at Hawthorn Elementary School, 2800 Hopper Road, and upon his retirement in 1991, the school district's board voted to...
-
Emerson tests Covid-free in D.C., while cases rise in Sikeston2A few weeks ago, I reported about the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Sikeston Convalescent Center, where at the time 16 of 19 residents on the memory wing tested positive. According to several sources, cases there continue to spread. One of them cited...
-
Cape County issues guidance to reopen Monday1Cape Girardeau County leadership is encouraging a phased approach to reopening, beginning at the expiration of Gov. Mike Parson's stay at home order at 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to guidance published jointly by the county leadership, County...
-
Most read 5/1/20Cape, Jackson school district employees back to work next weekAs Gov. Mike Parsons stay-at-home order expires this weekend, professionals employed by local school districts are preparing to return to work and reopen school buildings, sans the students. Cape Girardeau School District administrators,...
-
Most read 5/1/20Local economy will 'gradually' reopen3The first phase of Missouris plan to reopen the states economy starts Monday, but if you think that means things will be back to normal next week, think again. Missouri residents have been under a stay-at-home order for several weeks, and...