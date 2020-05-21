A Look Back
(G.D. Fronabarger ~ semissourian.com)
More to explore
Cape County health board maintains mask mandate2Cape Girardeau Countys face-mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to maintain the mandate until its next meeting, scheduled for...
Cape-area postal workers lobby public support3The union representing postal clerks, mail sorters and maintenance staff staged an informational picket Tuesday at the post office at 320 Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. About a dozen members of the American Postal Workers Union passed out flyers...
Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality1Cape Girardeau County officials reported the countys eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The death comes a day after the countys seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Mondays death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesdays...
Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement4Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities. Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been...
Radio silence as Cape police, fire operate on new digital-trunking systemFor 48 hours, conventional police and fire scanners will be unable to hear radio traffic in Cape Girardeau. The silence started at 8 a.m. Tuesday and comes as the result of a temporary transition to the citys new Motorola, digital-trunking radio...
Southeast offers mask exemptions; requires medical documentationThe Classroom Safety subcommittee of Southeast Missouri State University has created a process for individuals who may be physically or medically incapable of wearing a mask for extended periods of time to apply for an exemption from classroom...
Caruthersville man sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for meth possessionWillie B. Hollywood, 42, of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for...
Cape School District video welcomes students 'Back to Their Future'2Cape Girardeau School District students were welcomed back to their futures late last week with a video produced by the district, starring some familiar faces. A welcome-back video directed by Randy McWilson of the Cape Girardeau Career and...
Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County15A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau Countys seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday. The death was confirmed by relatives, though the countys Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The...
Former Cape mayor praises Humane Society, speaks at groundbreaking3Thinking back on his eight years as mayor of Cape Girardeau, Jay B. Knudtson recalled an unforgettable encounter with the citys pet lovers. Knudtson, who served in the Cape Girardeau mayoralty from 2002 to 2010, said that during his tenure, the...
A walk on the wild side: 'Wild caving' class offered in Perryville next monthA class on wild caving will take participants through a cave in Perry County, Missouri, next month no lighted walkways, no guard rails, just equipment and exploration, guide Gerry Keene said. Perry Park Center will host the two-session class,...
Cairo bridge to reopen ahead of scheduleThe bridge carrying U.S. 51 over the Ohio River between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, commonly known as the Cairo Bridge, will reopen to one-lane traffic sometime Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of schedule. According to the...
Cape County approves more CARES Act reimbursementsAs the 2020-2021 school year begins this week for many districts in Cape Girardeau County, the County Commission on Monday approved proposals from several public and private schools, reimbursing them for various expenses related to the COVID-19...
Man charged with Malden murder now in custodyA man charged with a Saturday night murder in Malden, Missouri, has been arrested. Steven Michael Kirkwood, 38, of Malden was arrested early Monday morning for the murder. Law enforcement officers found Kirkwood in a Marston, Missouri, motel, where...
75 years ago: Remembering a Cape company doing its part in World War IISeventy-five years ago, a now-defunct Cape Girardeau company played a quiet but vital role in helping the Allies win World War II. Southeast Missouri did not get many big (government) contracts for the war effort, recalled Frank Nickell of the...
Photo Gallery 8/24/20Cape Girardeau Public Schools return to session after extended summerAfter emptying its halls in March due to the coronavirus, students returned to classrooms for the first time Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, as the Cape Girardeau Public School system begins its academic year with modified protocols to protect against...
-
Cape County adding about two dozen coronavirus cases each day29Cape Girardeau County continued its trend from most of this week, adding about two dozen COVID-19 cases each day. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 22 new cases Friday, pushing the county's total case count of the disease...
SEMO cancels Homecoming, Family Weekend due to pandemic1As expected by many, Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday it has canceled -- or at least postponed -- many of its traditional Homecoming and Family Weekend activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both events coincided with SEMO home...
New software will help in work against domestic violenceThanks to a partnership between Cape Girardeau website design firm Element 74 and Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, a new, cloud-based advocacy management program, Vela, is helping service providers streamline and improve...
E. Prairie man charged with murderEAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- An East Prairie man faces murder charges for the stabbing death of one man and physical assault of his father early Tuesday in Mississippi County. Albert Wade Toombs Jr., 42, is charged through Mississippi County with one count...
Firearms charge sends Sikeston man to prisonA Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday to return to federal prison for possessing a firearm. Corey E. Turner Jr., 27, was sentenced to serve a total of 69 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/23/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Moday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 20 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Local News 8/21/20Two area bankers say no hurry on PPP forgiveness1Those who received pandemic-generated Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) money through the Small Business Administration may wonder whether those low-interest loans will be forgiven. The advice from First Missouri State Banks Jay Knudtson and...
Most read 8/21/20Notre Dame senior scores perfect 36 on the ACT12Claire Southard, daughter of Steve and Julie Southard and a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, the school announced Thursday. Southard also achieved a perfect score of 36 in each...
Most read 8/21/20Schnucks says employee tested positive for coronavirus9Schnucks reported Thursday afternoon an employee at its Cape Girardeau store has tested positive for COVID-19. A release from the store said the employee was last at the store Aug. 8 and is now quarantining. The release included a list of measures...
Most read 8/19/20Ceramics studio to open in former downtown Cape synagogue7Rob Lorenz is nearly ready to open Riverside Pottery, a studio offering classes in methods of ceramic arts, after more than a year of work on the historic building that will house it. The BNai Israel Synagogue at 126 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau...
Most read 8/19/20Bivocational Strands lead relocating Bridge Church in CapeRocky Strand of Gordonville and his wife, Laura, are part of a growing trend among U.S. church leaders. The Strands are so-called bivocational pastors, meaning they lead a Cape Girardeau church, but they also hold secular jobs. Rocky is a...
Saint Francis announces health insurance plans10Employers throughout Southeast Missouri will have another alternative to consider this fall when they review employee health insurance options for 2021 Saint Francis Health Plans. Officials from Saint Francis Healthcare System met with media...
-
Driver charged with DWI, drug possession after multiple-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau2Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie, Missouri, woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape...