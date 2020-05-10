An Equal Chance: Santi Pantis project provides better access to education
For many women around the world, access to education is not always guaranteed. Granting better access to resources such as feminine hygiene products may expand the opportunity of staying in school to more young women.
For the past three years, Dianne Rellergert of Cape Girardeau has been creating hundreds of washable, reusable sanitary pads to help young women in Haiti, Honduras and countries in Africa continue their education.
The most recent donation shipment sent 200 of the reusable feminine products to Honduras, Rellergerts friend and fellow church member Kathy Berkbigler says. Rellergert sews the feminine hygiene products using materials donated to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, where she also works in the Ugly Quilt sewing group.
Rellergert says the importance of creating reusable feminine products lies in the freedom they give to allow girls to continue their education. She says young girls may halt their education after receiving their surprise as Rellergert refers to the onset of puberty and regular menstrual cycles and Santi Pantis may give the opportunity for those individuals to stay in school.
The girls dont want to go to school when their surprise is and I dont blame them, Rellergert says. But if they want to use [Santi Pantis], they can go on and go to school.
United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) reports that worldwide, young women may feel the need to stay home from school following their first menstrual cycle to avoid embarrassment or teasing from their peers. The UNICEF website lists cloth sanitary pads, as well as the provision of soap and water, as important factors in keeping girls in schools. In the past, UNICEF has partnered with primary schools in locations such as Chitipa, Malawi, to provide private and safe facilities to care for young womens needs during the school day.
The Global Partnership for Education draws a connection between continuing education and better opportunities for young women. In a statement on the organizations website, it states that if all women were allowed to complete their education, child marriage would greatly be reduced. In addition, they report that higher wages for women are associated with higher education levels.
While the project can have a far-reaching impact, the process for creating Santi Pantis is quite simple.
Rellergert begins by cutting double-knit fabric and polyurethane laminate (PUL) from a pattern she sourced from the internet. PUL fabric is laminated and often used for projects that require leak-proof fabric, such as cloth diapers. Rellergert says this type of fabric, which she finds at a local craft store, is important in creating the reusable sanitary pads.
Rellergert then stacks three to four layers of PUL, which provides a thick barrier from leaks. She machine sews this together using a straight stitch, then sews over the edges with a zigzag stitch to prevent fraying.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
Next, she attaches the white PUL pad to a larger piece of colored double-knit fabric. She uses a variety of colors in her feminine product project the items may be yellow, blue, white or beige. She also attaches Velcro to the wings of the double-knit sanitary pad with a machine-sewn straight stitch.
The knit is important to prevent unraveling from the fabrics raw edges, Rellergert says, and may withstand more washing and wear.
It is estimated that a woman might spend some $1,773.33 in feminine hygiene products in her lifetime, as reported by the Huffington Post. As the Santi Pantis created by Rellergert can be washed and reused compared to disposable sanitary pads and tampons, they also remove or greatly lower that cost for individuals receiving the donations.
In addition to the Santi Pantis she creates, Rellergert also sews shorts and dresses for the Atai Orphanage Fund. Founded by Annah Emuge, the fund provides resources such as clothing and health care for an orphanage in Agu, Uganda. Rellergert discovered this organization, which accepts handmade donations, while doing online research.
The dresses, created from cotton fabric donated to the church, feature ties and elastic for easy dressing. From sunny yellow fabric to cupcake designs, Rellergert incorporates different patterned cotton and designs into her donations. She says she also tries to include different-sizing in her designs, including larger sizes for older children.
Through the six years shes created childrens clothing and three years creating cloth sanitary pads, Rellergert says she has created around 1,115 dresses, 380 boys shorts and countless Santi Pantis. Feminine hygiene products may be something many of us take for granted, but for young women across the world, it can mean the difference in continuing their education.
More to explore
-
Counties report more than 50 new coronavirus casesHealth officials in the region reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center added 19 cases to the county's total, pushing it to 744. Six hundred twenty-two residents have recovered from the disease...
-
Perry Co. hostel caters to cyclistsPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Hostels are a common sight in Europe, dotting the landscape with doors open to travelers on a budget. The Perry County Tourism Board is bringing that accessible lodging style to Perryville, where Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is...
-
-
Humane Society SEMO speeds up shelter groundbreakingLess than three months ago, the financial stresses of COVID-19 forced Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to announce it was delaying groundbreaking for a proposed new $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center until 2021....
-
Scott County distributes $3 million in CARES Act funds; $1 million remainingBENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has awarded nearly $3 million in CARES Act payments to county entities. In May, Scott County received $4,491,008 in CARES Act money from the Missouri Treasurer's office and as of Friday morning, the...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-16-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2020 General Revenue, Parks and Recreation, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates n Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-16-20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses: n Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8-16-20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 13 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
Ragsdale resigns; Jokerst named interim head principal at Jefferson Elementary5As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year the absence of now-former principal Leigh...
-
Cape County moves closer to 911 texting capabilityCape Girardeau County has taken another step toward adding texting capability to its 911 emergency system. The County Commission on Thursday approved a resolution to accept a $9,140 grant from the Missouri 911 Service Board. That money will be...
-
Contact-tracing class offers practical know-howA new course offered by Southeast Missouri State Universitys Continuing Education aims to give practical experience and instruction to potential contact tracers to aid in the fight against COVID-19s spread. John Kraemer, professor in Southeasts...
-
Reparations, systematic oppression discussed during Gateway Church town hall6Prospective presidential candidates and the Black Lives Matter movement were just two of the topics raised Thursday night during a panel focusing on "the matters of black life" and institutional structures of economic, educational and political...
-
Cape Central staff, teachers prepare for online learning1In March, when Cape Girardeaus public schools closed due to the COVID-19 threat, all instruction went from in-person to online in a matter of days. Now, theres a solid plan in place. James Russell, technology instruction specialist, and Tina...
-
Local company helps Stuff the Bus campaign; Jackson cuts back school-supply listAs another school year dawns, COVID-19 is sinking its viral tentacles into seemingly every aspect of life including the need for notebooks, pens, erasers and other items as students return to classes this month. The United Way of Southeast...
-
Saxony plans to use 'Stoplight' coronavirus-alert systemSaxony Lutheran High School is using the familiar sight of signalized traffic intersections in its coronavirus-driven back-to-school plan this fall. The private school affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod will use the colors green,...
-
Possible coronavirus exposure reported at Perry County restaurant4Officials in Perry County, Missouri, have alerted area residents to possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant. The countys health department posted the alert Thursday, noting anyone who had been at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug....
-
Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic at William, Kingshighway5A five-vehicle collision at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway occurred Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and multiple lanes of traffic were blocked to divert daytime traffic away...
-
Jackson to survey city's historic architectureResidential and commercial buildings in more than a dozen square blocks in the center of Jackson will be included in a survey of the citys historic architecture expected to begin next month. This is the first historic survey to be done by the...
-
The Scout's Next Project seeks nomineesDo you know a child whos working to make the world a better place? The Scout, a rustmedia publication, wants to hear about it for The Next Project, aiming to honor difference makers in Southeast Missouri who arent yet old enough to vote. Jamie...
-
Cape senior 'pieces together' pandemic, donates puzzles to Community Partnership1Jim Stricker has had a lifelong fascination with jigsaw puzzles and his hobby has turned into a gift for a Cape Girardeau not-for-profit. Stricker, 92, has taken seven completed jigsaw puzzles, carefully glued the pieces together and placed them...
-
Most read 8/13/20The world is a' changing, and so is BG'sBGs Olde Tyme Deli is one of the few restaurants to which Id give the title of Cape Girardeau Staple. It has been around since 1980, forty big years. I will admit that I havent visited BGs that much lately. We would go in when my husband got a...
-
Nearly 60 new coronavirus cases reported in region5Nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease. Scott County again saw the highest number of new cases 19 after it also led the area with the most cases Tuesday (12). The...
-
-
-
32nd Judicial Circuit extends Phase Two of reopening, jury trials suspended through Oct. 31Jury trials will remain suspended until at least Oct. 31, according to a court order issued Wednesday by Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis. The court order extended the Phase Two operational directives for all circuit, associate circuit and...
-
Lane closures anticipated on Siemers DriveIntermittent lane closures on Siemers Drive near Lambert Drive, between Target and Buffalo Wild Wings, are anticipated starting Friday morning. A City of Cape Girardeau news release announced AT&T's contractor EMI will be installing 5G...
-
Most read 8/12/20Jackson district rated 'most equitable' in Missouri2A new study of Missouris public schools has named a school system in Cape Girardeau County as the most equitable in the state. Results of the study, released last week by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the Jackson School District...
-
Most read 8/11/20Cape City Council mulls relocating ballfields from Arena Park9The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to implement a master plan for Arena Park which includes relocating at least five of the parks ballfields to another location. The end game is to make Arena Park more of a year-round venue, said Scott...
-
Most read 8/11/20Sixth Cape County resident dies of coronavirus4A sixth Cape Girardeau County residents death has been attributed to COVID-19, and county officials reported more than two dozen new cases Monday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the fatality was a person in the 70...
-
Business Notebook: Hutson's rebrands as a 'Big Sandy' affiliate; coronavirus reimbursement for businesses; new rehab partnershipHutson's, a landmark in downtown Cape Girardeau for 75 years, has rebranded itself as "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore," after affiliating itself with the Ohio-based Big Sandy furniture store chain. The affiliation with Big Sandy follows the...
-
Statistics, surveys and slices of pizza3In a quote often attributed to Missourian Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics." Well, there are plenty of statistics flying around these days, many of them having to do with COVID-19,...
-
Cape man charged after allegedly holding child hostage on Interstate 552Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage. Alonzo Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony of first-degree domestic assault,...