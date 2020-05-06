Support your local merchants at area farmers markets

Editorial

Local farmers markets are opening in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, albeit with some specific COVID-19 precautions.

The Jackson Farmers Market was the first to open in April. The Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau opened on Saturday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St. And the farmers market at West Park Mall will open on Thursday. All three are using drive-through logistics to mitigate exposure to the coronavirus for vendors and customers.

The Jackson market operates from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. The Riverfront Market is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. And the West Park Mall market is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays.

Farmers markets provide important opportunities for merchants to sell their goods, and many in the area appreciate the opportunity to make purchases directly from the merchants. We encourage you to support the local vendors. This is a vital source of their income, and many excellent items ranging from fresh produce, to local honey, to other specialty products are available to purchase on site.

West Park Mall market director Marilyn Peters told the Southeast Missourian people will need to be patient as the drive-through logistics do slow down the purchase process. But market organizers are doing their best to make the experience as frictionless as possible.

Thanks to all those who organize the local farmers markets and to the vendors who participate. We look forward to seeing many of you in the coming months.