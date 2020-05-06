Prayer 5-6-20

More to explore
Coronavirus not a major concern for pet owners, vets sayCOVID-19 can affect household pets, but concern is nearly nonexistent, according to two area veterinarians and the American Veterinary Medicine Association. Dr. Cindy McDowell, a veterinarian with Cross Point Animal Hospital in Cape Girardeau, said...
Locals look ahead to National Day of Prayer like no otherIn a year perhaps unlike any other in living memory, Thursdays National Day of Prayer may be taking on a greater significance in 2020. I have people in my family, some of them disbelievers, who are asking why COVID-19 is happening, said John...
Updated design, renderings for City Hall presented to Cape City Council1Plans and designs for Cape Girardeau City Hall were presented by project manager Anna Kangas to members of City Council via Zoom video conference call Monday night, along with renderings of how the project may look once completed. Kangas opened her...
Cape Pride supports Main Street Station to feed hungry as festival is postponedA year ago Monday, Cape Pride celebrated its first festival in Cape Girardeau. The 501(c)(3) was set to host its second annual festival last week on Friday and Saturday, but due to the coronavirus, organizers postponed the event and at this point...
Driver in Monday morning police pursuit charged with meth possession, fleeing police1A driver who allegedly led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State police in a pursuit across state lines Monday morning has since been taken into custody and charged for fleeing from police and meth possession, according to Cape Girardeau County court...
Cape Girardeau, East County fire crews respond to overturned trailer at P&GA tractor-trailer operator was briefly trapped inside his vehicle Monday afternoon after its attached trailer overturned in the drop lot at Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau County. Cape Girardeau fire Capt. Kelly Allen said Cape Girardeau...
Union County, Illinois, reports first coronavirus deathCOVID-19 cases remained mostly flat in surrounding Missouri counties Tuesday, but officials in Union County, Illinois, reported that countys first death attributed to the coronavirus. Stoddard County was the only Missouri county in the region to...
Commissioners approve coronavirus study funding8A study to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County could begin as soon as next week. The County Commission on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to fund serological coronavirus testing on about 2% of the countys...
Cape unveils $3.5 million plan for cyberattack, coronavirus recovery3Myriad imminent financial decisions will be waiting on the Cape Girardeau City Councils agenda when it attempts to return to its regular venue of City Hall for its May 18 public meeting. For the third time since April 6, a public meeting was...
The Reopening: Local business, health, government leaders weigh in6Businesses in Missouri reopened Monday with strict social-distancing guidelines and requirements, launching Phase One of Gov. Mike Parsons Show Me Strong Recovery plan. Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order April 3 in an effort to slow...
Jackson may waive delinquent fines for utilities billsThe Jackson Board of Aldermen will vote later this month whether to waive three months worth of penalties for late utility payments for Jackson residents who are facing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a study session Monday...
Scott City Council approves street paving, razing houseScott City Council, as part of its 2020 beautification campaign, approved a contract Monday with Paving Pros of Oak Ridge to pave city streets. We are going to pave multiple streets, city administrator Michael Dudek told the Southeast...
Police pursuit ends near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; driver remains at largeA vehicle without license plates led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State Police officers on a pursuit Monday morning. The chase crossed the river from Cape Girardeau into Illinois, where the vehicle left the roadway and the driver escaped on...
Bollinger, Stoddard counties add new COVID-19 case; Union County, Illinois, notes two new casesBollinger County, Missouri, authorities reported the countys fifth COVID-19 case Monday. Juanita Welker, Bollinger County Health Department administrator, said in a news release the patient is a female in her 40s and is isolating at her home....
SEMO Major Case activated in Sikeston after body foundSIKESTON, Mo. The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated after a body was found Sunday night on South New Madrid Street in Sikeston. According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were called to 600 S. New...
Missing Sikeston sisters found; woman in custodySIKESTON, Mo. Two sisters who went missing Sunday morning have been located. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Jim McMillen, Amiracle J. Henry, 5, and Amaya L. Marr, 3, who went missing at 11:30 a.m. Sunday from 1305...
U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight ThursdayConstruction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with overnight closures planned Thursday and Friday. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
Photo Gallery 5/5/20United Way of Southeast Missouris #GiveUnitedCarParadeUnited Way of Southeast Missouris #GiveUnitedCarParade took place Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said Tuesday was Giving Tuesday Now which is being celebrated...
From New York with love, a special gift for puzzle lovers in Southeast MissouriWhen the Southeast Missourian reduced print frequency in March from six days to three due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, it created a dilemma for newspaper management. While a crossword puzzle was produced digitally for readers on...
Most Cape County churches cautious about reopening soon5Missouris churches now have big decisions to make about when to gather again in-person. Many local houses of worship have been in online-only communication with parishioners for weeks. They would appear to be direct and immediate beneficiaries of...
Fire damages True-Que barbecue restaurant2When a fire destroyed part of his Cape Girardeau business Friday, Byron Bonner said he wasnt angry or upset; he felt a spirit of peace. He cites Romans 8:28. I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you...
Birthright branch to open Monday in Marble Hill1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Opening day for Birthright of Marble Hill is today, the same day the state of Missouri is reopening after Gov. Mike Parsons COVID-19 stay-at-home order expired. The Marble Hill facility is a branch of Birthright of Cape...
COVID-19 cases grow by seven in Union County, IllinoisAn Illinois county across the Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau has been among the regions COVID-19 hotspots in recent days. Union County, Illinois, added seven more positive cases Sunday, bringing its total to 28. No other county in the...
More than 10,000 without electricity after Sunday afternoon stormA thunderstorm moved through Butler and surrounding counties Sunday afternoon, damaging homes and leaving behind downed trees, blocked roadways and power outages. No injuries were reported, but an estimated 12,000 Ozark Border Electric Cooperative...
Cape Girardeau Public Library to offer pickup services1Patrons of the Cape Girardeau Public Library may check out items using a drive-through window pickup starting Wednesday while it is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. In a Saturday new release, the library announced the pickup services...
Photo Gallery 5/4/20A New Normal: Businesses begin first phase of reopening Cape GirardeauAfter six weeks of state-issued stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, local business owners and their employees return to work in accordance with phase one of Gov. Mike Parson's "Show Me Strong" reopening plan which began Monday, May 4, 2020,...
Local News 5/2/20Clippard, namesake of local school, dies at 907The namesake of a Cape Girardeau school has died. Charles C. Clippard died Friday. He was 90. Clippard was a longtime principal at Hawthorn Elementary School, 2800 Hopper Road, and upon his retirement in 1991, the school district's board voted to...
Most read 5/2/20Former Rep. Jo Ann Emerson tests Covid-free in D.C., while cases in Sikeston, Missouri rise2A few weeks ago, I reported about the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Sikeston Convalescent Center, where at the time 16 of 19 residents on the memory wing tested positive. According to several sources, cases there continue to spread. One of them cited...
Photo Gallery 5/2/20Drive-through-only Cape Riverfront MarketA drive-through-only version of the Cape Riverfront Market took place Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Market manager Emily Vines said the market always opens the first Saturday in May, but this is the first time the market...
Most read 5/1/20Cape, Jackson school district employees back to work next weekAs Gov. Mike Parsons stay-at-home order expires this weekend, professionals employed by local school districts are preparing to return to work and reopen school buildings, sans the students. Cape Girardeau School District administrators,...
Most read 4/30/20Fatal crash Wednesday morning near Cape County Park South3A fatal crash occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday near Cape County Park South, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, when a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 61 left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned. The...
Most read 4/29/20Local high schools make plans to hold graduations, proms6If you drive past a high school in the Southeast Missouri area, chances are youll find a banner with the faces of the Class of 2020 the class whose final year of high school was cut short by COVID-19. But those high school seniors may still get...
Most read 4/29/20Suspect arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Cape Girardeau5A suspect has been taken into custody after a gunshot victim was located by police Tuesday near the 1300 block of Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, 22-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Durham of Jefferson...
Most read 4/28/20Missouri will reopen businesses Monday, with guidelinesLIBERTY, Mo. All Missouri businesses and social events will be allowed to reopen next week as long as residents and business owners continue to practice proper social distancing requirements, Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday. ...
Most read 4/28/20Suspect arrested in Islamic Center fire; convicted of similar charges from 20094Cape Girardeau County authorities have arrested a suspect in Friday mornings fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, and the man was previously sentenced to prison for a 2009 incident involving damage at the center. Nicholas John Proffitt,...