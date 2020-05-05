'Me too' Biden hypocrisy should offend you too
I don't know if Joe Biden did it or not -- sexually assault Tara Reade, I mean. What I do know is that hypocrisy turns my stomach. You, too? So Me Too, please hear this.
The "believe every woman" Me Too folks do just that -- believe every woman -- if doing so helps their agenda. But they dismiss every woman who hurts their chances of hurting President Donald Trump's chances -- which is their ultimate desire, decency be darned.
It's the predictable double standard in politics, and it's disgraceful. How do you organize a movement and hold rallies under the guise of believing women, only to then not believe a woman who, to those paying attention, is, at the very least, credible -- certainly more credible than Christine Blasey Ford, who embarrassed herself with claims against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh?
If you think I'm saying Biden did, in fact, assault Reade in 1993, when she was his Senate aide, reread my first sentence. So what, then, am I saying? Now, reread my second sentence. Look, I wrote a column some time ago dismantling the notion that we should believe someone just because she's a woman. That's ridiculous. Integrity has nothing to do with gender. Taking the woman seriously enough to investigate her story, yes. But believing her just because she wears a dress and heels is foolish and usually is merely a surrender of common sense for political expediency.
Tara Reade's case does suggest she's no Blasey Ford -- that she's on the up and up. At the time of the alleged incident, she apparently told friends and family about the attack from a "prominent senator." She even told her mother, who called in to "Larry King Live" about it. I guess we'll learn more as this unfolds. I'm not here to skewer Biden -- not yet anyway. Y'all can do -- or not do -- that. I'm here to do the wag of the finger and cluck of the tongue. What does it say when outrage concerning such allegations is based on who the accused happens to be? It says political agenda supersedes human decency. Take this as an example: Alyssa Milano -- activist, actress and Me Too missionary, who sees red at the mistreatment of women -- sees only gray when Biden is accused.
In an op-ed titled "Living in the Gray as a Woman," Milano wrote,
"As an activist, it can be very easy to develop a black and white view of the world: things are clearly wrong or clearly right.
[...]
"Except it's not always so easy, and living in the gray areas is something we're trying to figure out in the world of social media. But here's something social media doesn't afford us -- nuance.
"The world is gray."
So now, the world is gray. In all fairness to Milano, she did indicate in her op-ed that she's aware of new evidence and said, "I hear and see you, Tara." I hear and see you, but I love Biden (i.e., I can't stand Trump.) OK, I added that, but fair-minded folks know what's up.
Then there's House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, partisan extraordinaire. Is she believing every woman?
When asked at a press conference about the situation, Pelosi said, "I respect your question, and I don't need a lecture or a speech." She went on to say, "Joe Biden is Joe Biden." Well, all righty, then. And just who was Brett Kavanaugh -- I mean, other than an innocent man?
Then Pelosi, despite the "believe every woman" hypocritical creed, said, "I am so proud; the happiest day for me this week was to support Joe Biden for President of the United States." Well, isn't that ... special?
Biden himself finally spoke up on Friday, and Pelosi again voiced support for the man whom -- let's face it -- she was going to support anyway: "I am proud to have endorsed Vice President Biden," Pelosi said during a Congressional Hispanic Caucus conference call. "I thought that he dealt with it -- a complete denial, support for women."
Just be real, people. Just say, "There's reason to believe that Biden, indeed, may have pinned Reade to a wall and penetrated her with his fingers, but, well, honestly, I don't care because, you know, he's a staple around these here parts, and, well, Donald Trump has to go, and Biden is probably our only shot at that -- and even that is a long shot." Their foolishness is fooling nobody, so hypocrites need to come out of the closet and boldly admit they're hypocrites. After all, "Biden is Biden." In other words, "It is what it is," right?
Horrible accusations have been made about Trump's past, about Biden's past, about lots of folks' pasts. I don't believe or disbelieve based on politics or gender. Evidence matters. Me Too's biggest concern, however, is winning an election, not supporting decency. They might as well fess up because anyone with half an eyeball can see it, and whether Biden is guilty, anyone with half a heart should find the hypocrisy appalling. Do you? Yeah, Me Too.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
- King of confusion Coronavirus response defies common sense (4/28/20)
- Post-coronavirus: Businesses won't survive doing business-as-usual (4/21/20)
- Coronavirus creates chaos for high school seniors, but there's hope (4/14/20)
- Celebrating Easter during the coronavirus crisis (4/7/20)
- Women's history month ends, but your honor remains (3/31/20)
- Coronavirus: Best of times, worst of times (3/24/20)
- Bernie and Biden: The politicians' mouths are moving (3/17/20)
Comments
-
Column (5/5/20)Is it COVID-related that my fish just started talking to me?HUMOR COLUMN: I'm pretty sure my fish started talking to me this week. I was feeding them, wondering how they liked being stuck within the same four walls all the time, and a voice piped up: "Not bad, Papa. We have short memories. And the food is...
-
Editorial (5/4/20)As Missouri reopens, continue to follow health guidanceIts nice to see businesses start to reopen following a four-week statewide shutdown in Missouri, longer in some individual municipalities. The coronavirus pandemic has not only been a health issue but an economic one. As people return to work and...
-
Column (5/4/20)No, science can't tell us how to respond to the coronavirusIf you thought the coronavirus presented difficult policy questions, dont worry we have science. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted the other day, The West Coast is and will continue to be guided by SCIENCE. Joe Biden has urged...
-
Column (5/4/20)Trump supporters: Fear not those discouraging pollsWhat are we to make of the dire predictions of President Donald Trumps political doom that he doesnt stand a chance for reelection in November? Ive read numerous mainstream media reports gloating over polls that show presumed Democratic...
-
Rob Mehner talks about Guatemala mission work, pandemic impactRob Mehner is a familiar face to many in the area. He was on staff at LaCroix Church before pursuing a call to international missions with his wife Kristy. For the last three years, the couple has served in Guatemala through New Life Advance...
-
Former Rep. Jo Ann Emerson tests Covid-free in D.C., while cases in Sikeston, Missouri riseA few weeks ago, I reported about the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Sikeston Convalescent Center, where at the time 16 of 19 residents on the memory wing tested positive. According to several sources, cases there continue to spread. One of them cited...
-
As in 1944, Democratic running mate seems pivotalFew Americans can remember past vice presidents such as Charles Curtis, Charles Dawes or Thomas Marshall. In more recent memory, almost no one can recall vice presidential nominees who lost such as William Miller, Sargent Shriver or Lloyd Bentsen....
-
Editorial (5/1/20)Two local students show ingenuity, heart for service with projectsThe next time your child complains about being bored, have them read the stories about two local students making use of their time at home by focusing on impressive projects. The Arrow student newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University...
-
Islamic Center members show model of love and strength after their house of worship is burned downFor millions of Americans, religion offers hope and purpose greater than the challenges of the immediate. Taking it to heart, we are encouraged to reach higher than the egocentrism, political bickering, pettiness and hate that mark so much of the...
-
-
-
-
Thanks for support of St. JudeFor about 50 years the Scott City R-1 School has taken part in a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with bike-a-thons or marathons and successfully raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for them. As a director for most of them, I...
-
Islamic community grateful for community supportWe, the Islamic community of Cape Girardeau, would like to express our deepest gratitude and greatest appreciation for the outstanding assistance and compassion we received from the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government during the time of this...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/29/20)Cape hospitals have new COVID-19 testing capabilitiesCape Girardeau's hospitals have made progress in recent weeks with new testing capabilities for COVID-19. SoutheastHEALTH recently announced it has been approved by three national testing companies to perform COVID-19 rapid result molecular and...
-
Column (4/29/20)Small-town America: 'One bad season away from bankrupt'OHIOPYLE, Pa. -- Like most places in the United States, this tiny patch of a town is struggling to stay afloat. Like most places, people here are trying to help others out. And like most places, those who live and work here wonder whether their...
-
-
Editorial (4/27/20)Congratulations to Cape superintendent Neil GlassCape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently recognized with the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District. The honor is reserved for superintendents in their...
-
Editorial (4/24/20)SEMO's Walk for Women to be held this weekend in different formatAn important fundraiser for Southeast Missouri State University's student athletes will be held this weekend, though in a different format than previous years. The annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, which normally brings folks to Houck Field House,...
-
-
Editorial (4/22/20)General Assembly should make Wayfair legislation priority when it returnsWith many businesses closed and individuals observing Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order, consumers are turning more to online stores for purchases. Local municipalities, which were already facing steep sales tax hits due to the...
-
Editorial (4/20/20)COVID-19 patients now recovered donate plasmaThe Southeast Missourian has reported on several individuals with local ties who have battled the novel coronavirus and are now donating plasma to help other patients recover. Walter Lamkin, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate who now resides in St....
-
Editorial (4/17/20)Film festival celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual eventThe Southeast Missouri State University Fault Line Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Though COVID-19 has made in-person events impossible for now, the event is taking place virtually. Films have been premiered at 7 p.m. over the...
-
Editorial (4/15/20)1ST50K competition now accepting applicationsCodefi and the Marquette Tech District are now accepting applications for the annual 1ST50K competition. This year's competition has a focus on Southeast Missouri entrepreneurs, and winners will receive a $50,000 grant to further develop their...
-
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.