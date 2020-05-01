Scott County reports five new COVID-19 cases; Union County, Illinois, adds six cases

Two area counties reported a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Scott County Health Department reported five new cases of the virus, bringing the total number in the county to 68. Officials reported 10 county residents have recovered from the virus. Two county resident have died because of the disease

The increase in cases came the same day the Scott County Commission voted to rescind its "stay-at-home" order as of 12:10 a.m. Monday.

Officials in Union County, Illinois, reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing that county's total to 17.

No other new cases were reported in the region Thursday. Virus cases in Missouri counties as of Thursday were: Cape Girardeau, 49; Bollinger, 4; Perry, 43; and Stoddard, 19.

Officials in Alexander County, Illinois, reported three cases as of Thursday.