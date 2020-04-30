Cape Girardeau, Perry counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, report new virus cases

COVID-19 cases increased in the region Wednesday.

Officials in Cape Girardeau County, Perry County, Missouri, and Union County, Illinois reported additional patients.

One new case was reported in Cape Girardeau, pushing its total to 49. Eight of the county's residents remain hospitalized with the virus, and 29 have recovered.

Perry County's positive cases grew by two to 43, while Union County added three cases, bringing its total to 11.

In Missouri, Scott (63), Bollinger (4) and Stoddard (19) counties reported no new cases, as did Alexander County, Illinois, (3).