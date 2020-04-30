Don't undermine Clean Missouri

-
Islamic Center members show model of love and strength after their house of worship is burned downFor millions of Americans, religion offers hope and purpose greater than the challenges of the immediate. Taking it to heart, we are encouraged to reach higher than the egocentrism, political bickering, pettiness and hate that mark so much of the...
Thanks for support of St. JudeFor about 50 years the Scott City R-1 School has taken part in a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with bike-a-thons or marathons and successfully raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for them. As a director for most of them, I...
Islamic community grateful for community supportWe, the Islamic community of Cape Girardeau, would like to express our deepest gratitude and greatest appreciation for the outstanding assistance and compassion we received from the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government during the time of this...
Editorial (4/29/20)Cape hospitals have new COVID-19 testing capabilitiesCape Girardeau's hospitals have made progress in recent weeks with new testing capabilities for COVID-19. SoutheastHEALTH recently announced it has been approved by three national testing companies to perform COVID-19 rapid result molecular and...
Column (4/29/20)Small-town America: 'One bad season away from bankrupt'OHIOPYLE, Pa. -- Like most places in the United States, this tiny patch of a town is struggling to stay afloat. Like most places, people here are trying to help others out. And like most places, those who live and work here wonder whether their...
Column (4/28/20)King of confusion Coronavirus response defies common senseCorona means crown, which makes sense because it's definitely presented itself as the king of confusion. So many mixed messages, and I know I'm not alone when I say that enough is enough. I'm all about taking precautions and using wisdom, but I'm...
Column (4/28/20)Finding the sublime in the surreal"Surreal" is a word people have been using a lot in the last month or so, under the new coronavirus reality. The word can be used to touch upon the terrifying and the life-endangering, as well as the merely inconvenient. Many of our lives are not...
Column (4/27/20)Uncertainty about COVID-19 warrants our humilityCOVID-19 is so new and information is changing so rapidly that it is difficult to separate fact from fiction and truth from partial truth. Like everyone else, Im just trying to make sense of the evolving information. Many of us have been...
Editorial (4/27/20)Congratulations to Cape superintendent Neil GlassCape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently recognized with the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District. The honor is reserved for superintendents in their...
Column (4/27/20)Social distancing isn't a religionForgive Jacksonville, Florida, for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN...
Column (4/25/20)The dark side of quarantines, Covid anxiety and who's in chargeSuicides have bumped up locally along with drug hospitalizations. Domestic abuse cases are rising, along with trauma cases. But, contrary to some concerns voiced in online commentary, a group of local officials are, in fact, meeting daily to chart a...
Column (4/25/20)Call out the elephant in the roomThe B Magazine Progress Edition is included in today's print edition of the Southeast Missourian. Individual stories from the magazine will be published on semissourian.com in the coming days. You'll find profiles of area businesses, stories about...
Editorial (4/24/20)SEMO's Walk for Women to be held this weekend in different formatAn important fundraiser for Southeast Missouri State University's student athletes will be held this weekend, though in a different format than previous years. The annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, which normally brings folks to Houck Field House,...
Editorial (4/22/20)General Assembly should make Wayfair legislation priority when it returnsWith many businesses closed and individuals observing Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order, consumers are turning more to online stores for purchases. Local municipalities, which were already facing steep sales tax hits due to the...
Editorial (4/20/20)COVID-19 patients now recovered donate plasmaThe Southeast Missourian has reported on several individuals with local ties who have battled the novel coronavirus and are now donating plasma to help other patients recover. Walter Lamkin, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate who now resides in St....
Editorial (4/17/20)Film festival celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual eventThe Southeast Missouri State University Fault Line Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Though COVID-19 has made in-person events impossible for now, the event is taking place virtually. Films have been premiered at 7 p.m. over the...
Editorial (4/15/20)1ST50K competition now accepting applicationsCodefi and the Marquette Tech District are now accepting applications for the annual 1ST50K competition. This year's competition has a focus on Southeast Missouri entrepreneurs, and winners will receive a $50,000 grant to further develop their...
Editorial (4/10/20)It's Good Friday, but Easter Sunday is comingToday is Good Friday, the day Christians observe the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary. It will be an unusual Good Friday and Easter weekend. Churches will not meet in person for Holy Week and Easter celebrations. Instead, live streamed...
Don't undermine Clean Missouri
If you were to ask anyone in Missouri right now what the top priority of our government should be in 2020, there's a few answers you could expect to hear: COVID-19 relief, health care, the economy. But one of the current top priorities of legislators in Jefferson City is not one of these things. The legislature is moving to undermine Amendment 1 -- Clean Missouri.
Amendment 1 provides additional protections for the Voting Rights Act in Missouri law, and it was an important victory for fair representation of people of color, who have historically suffered the most in terms of representation under gerrymandering efforts. The voters overwhelmingly supported the nonpartisan measure to end gerrymandering in Missouri, but the legislature assumes that the people, and the judiciary of Missouri's Court of Appeals, don't know any better.
The ego of these legislators to assume that they know better than the people and can simply rewrite what Missourians campaigned for is ridiculous. You were elected to represent the will of Missourians, not work to undermine it. Missouri has greater concerns right now than the game of politics.
ZAC HUNN, Cape Girardeau