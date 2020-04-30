Islamic Center members show model of love and strength after their house of worship is burned down

Opinion

Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

For millions of Americans, religion offers hope and purpose greater than the challenges of the immediate. Taking it to heart, we are encouraged to reach higher than the egocentrism, political bickering, pettiness and hate that mark so much of the world around us. Through prayer, we seek relationship with a higher, eternal power, among other things, to give us strength to do what is right and good. My prayers today -- and throughout this difficult time -- are with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Cape Girardeau, whose place of worship was burned down in a hate crime last week, on the first day of one of Islam's most religious holidays, that they would know we love and support them and are deeply sorry for their loss.

I know little about the man who allegedly set our local Islamic Center ablaze, other than he was previously found guilty of causing damage at the site. He is clearly troubled, battling his own demons, as so many warped individuals who do such things are: burning temples, mosques and churches, shooting up schools, and causing death and destruction to provoke fear or gain notoriety. Praise and thanks go to local law enforcement, the FBI and the prosecuting attorney for identifying and apprehending him quickly.

But if there is a beacon of light in this darkness it is how the local Islamic community and our town have responded. Utmost praise goes to the Islamic community, its leaders and members, for their search for peace, blessings and love even in the face of ugly, hateful tragedy.

As Southeast Missourian reporter Ben Matthews reported in these pages, as the fire burned through the prayer hall and into living quarters, members of the Islamic Center prayed next door, marking the first day of Ramadan, tears in their eyes and fear tugging at their hearts. Seeing videos of the space now, prayer rugs charred and walls destroyed, is heart-wrenching.

But from the tragedy is emerging new relationships and new strength, seen in small things like flowers left on the doorsteps of the boarded house of worship, words of support posted on church message boards, government and Islamic leaders joining together in solidarity.

Elsewhere in the newspaper today, Islamic Center representative Shafiq Malik writes: "Though it is a tragic moment in Cape Girardeau, what gave us joy during this time of grief and sadness is the overwhelming support from the government officials, the Interfaith Community, the churches in town, the media, and the kind and peaceful people of Cape Girardeau. We thank them for denouncing evil and for their outstanding social and moral support."

Please join me today in prayers for our friends and neighbors of the Islamic community. And, if you can, help them rebuild with a gift at www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-islamic-center-of-cape-girardeau.

Malik told the Missourian previously: "We do have a GoFundMe, but at the same time, the more important thing is the love we've been getting from the community. It's not the money that's doing that. It's the expression of love and care, and that's more comforting to us than anything else."

Please know, all those who worship at the Islamic Center: You are loved. We are proud you are among us.

Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.