Prayer 4-29-20

More to explore
Alleged arsonist faces hate-crime chargesAs he remains held in police custody on a no-bond warrant, Nicholas J. Proffitt now faces three felony charges as a result of his alleged attack Friday on the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Charges filed by Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Mark...
Interfaith Alliance fighting hate after the Islamic Center fireThree years ago, the Cape Girardeau Interfaith Alliance (CGIA) began to distribute 500 window and yard signs following the federal governments travel ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. The signs state Hate Has No Home Here and...
Local high schools make plans to hold graduations, proms1If you drive past a high school in the Southeast Missouri area, chances are youll find a banner with the faces of the Class of 2020 the class whose final year of high school was cut short by COVID-19. But those high school seniors may still get...
St. Louis woman charged with making terroristic threat to Cape County JailAn April 12 incident involving a woman making false claims of being COVID-19 positive and recently in physical contact with an inmate in the Cape Girardeau County Jail has resulted in the arrest of the alleged caller. Brittany Rebecca Scholl, 26,...
Cape Girardeau farmers markets roll out plans to open soonGood news for Cape Girardeau farmers market enthusiasts: Both the Thursday market at West Park Mall and Saturdays Riverfront Market will open soon, as drive-through markets to start the season, at least. On Saturday, Old Town Cape will host the...
Scott County reports one new COVID-19 caseOnly one new COVID-19 case was reported in the region Tuesday. Scott County Health Department raised the countys total virus cases to 63. Twenty-three people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county, and two deaths have been attributed to...
SEMO announces plans for summer classesSummer semester courses at Southeast Missouri State University will include a combination of online and in-person classes as the university begins to transition to normal activities following the COVID-19 pandemic. All summer courses at the...
Suspect arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Cape Girardeau1A suspect has been taken into custody after a gunshot victim was located by police Tuesday near the 1300 block of Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, 22-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Durham of Jefferson...
Portion of Fountain St. in Cape closed for waterline repairsThe southbound lane of North Fountain Street between Mason and Pearl streets in Cape Girardeau will be closed for waterline repairs beginning at about 8 a.m. today, weather permitting. According to a notification from the Street Division of the...
Most read 4/28/20Missouri will reopen businesses Monday, with guidelinesLIBERTY, Mo. All Missouri businesses and social events will be allowed to reopen next week as long as residents and business owners continue to practice proper social distancing requirements, Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday. ...
Suspect arrested in Islamic Center fire; convicted of similar charges from 20094Cape Girardeau County authorities have arrested a suspect in Friday mornings fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, and the man was previously sentenced to prison for a 2009 incident involving damage at the center. Nicholas John Proffitt,...
Van Buren drive-in movie theater sells nostalgia and safetyThe owners of 21 Drive-In near Van Buren, Missouri, arent yet sure what Gov. Mike Parsons announcement reopening Missouri on May 4 will mean for their outdoor movie business, one of only nine drive-ins still operating in the Show Me...
Islamic Center leaders discuss fear, faith and community support in wake of fire1With tears in his eyes, Shafiq Malik did his best to lead the Fajr prayer on the first morning of Ramadan. Still, he could hear the sound of a fire destroying his house of worship next door. While the building has been declared a total loss, the...
Area county clerks prepare for June elections amid coronavirus concernsOn most election days, county clerks and other election officials focus their attention on voting procedures and accurate ballot tallies. But this year they must also be mindful of health and safety precautions during the COVID-19...
Second Scott County resident dies because of COVID-192Another Scott County death has been attributed to COVID-19. The countys health department noted the death, the countys second, Monday, adding another positive case to the countys total, 62. No details of the patient were given, and Scott County...
Drive-through COVID-19 test for Perry County residentsPerry County Health Department will host a COVID-19 drive-through testing event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, in the Perryville, Missouri, city park. All testing is available to pre-registered, Perry County residents only, according to a health...
Interstate 55 southbound to close overnight Wednesday for emergency bridge workAs construction of the diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 mile marker 99 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, emergency repairs on the southbound portion of the Interstate 55 bridge are planned with an overnight...
Photo Gallery 4/28/20Saxony Lutheran High School's "senior stroll"Saxony Lutheran High School seniors received a warm welcome while picking up caps and gowns during a drive-through "senior stroll" Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the school in Jackson. School principal Mark Ruark said seniors were able to pick up their...
COVID-19 cases grow by four in Cape Girardeau County; Perry County adds 2; Scott County, 1COVID-19 cases jumped by four in Cape Girardeau County from Saturday to Sunday. According to officials with the countys Public Health Center, the number of positive cases in the county grew from 43 to 47. Eight patients remain hospitalized with...
Jackson Boy Scout creates face-mask ear guards to protect medical professionals4Boy Scout Nathan Harris, 13, is bringing comfort to medical professionals through surgical mask ear guards. For about a month, the seventh-grader has been making ear guards for community medical professionals using a 3D printer he received for...
SEMO expects $20.8 million budget need over next three years1Late last week, Southeast Missouri State Universitys executive staff identified a $20.8 million potential budget need over the next three fiscal years, related to the economic impact of COVID-19, according to an email sent to faculty and staff by...
False report of active shooter in Cape prompts brief lockdowns of nearby businesses, residences1After an investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department determined a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive to be unfounded. A flurry of local fire and police personnel responded to the...
Photo Gallery 4/27/20Missouri National Guard assists in meal distributions at Blanchard ElementaryMembers of the Missouri National Guard's 1221st Transportation Company assist with meal distributions Monday, April 27, 2020, at Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. As of last week, Cape Girardeau Public Schools had distributed more than...
Photo Gallery 4/26/20Packing meals through Kids Against HungerEmployees of Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau packed meals through Kids Against Hunger on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Rick Hetzel, Southeast Missouri satellite director for Kids Against Hunger, said cafe employees are packing...
No new COVID-19 cases reported in area Saturday7No new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Cape Girardeau County or any surrounding county. According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the number positive cases in the county remained at 43. Officials in Scott, Bollinger, Perry...
Marine Corps honors Cape Girardeau native6A Cape Girardeau Marine earned his companys Iron Man award in basic training the top physical fitness honor for an individual Marine during basic training. Pvt. 1st Class Zach Morningstar, who graduated basic training with the Marine Corps on...
SEMO professor, students identify remains found on Charleston farm in 1979After more than 40 years, an identification has been made in a cold case involving burned, unidentified human remains recovered on a farm near Charleston, Missouri. The case dates to 1979, when the investigators were unable to make an identification...
Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau damaged by Friday morning fire3Emergency crews responded to an early morning structure fire Friday at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard. The call was received at 4:52 a.m. Friday, said Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis. No...
Small COVID-19 spikes seen in Cape, Scott counties4Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported small spikes in COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Cases in Scott County grew by seven, bringing that countys total to 59, according to the county Health Department. Thirteen residents of the county have recovered...
Numbers low, but Southeast Missouri trending in wrong direction18"What we have seen thus far is Southeast Missouri is trending very differently than the rest of the state," said Maria Davis. "The state of Missouri is trending down right now, and Southeast Missouri is trending up. People need to understand we will...
Jackson respiratory therapist who worked in NYC tests positive for COVID-193A Jackson respiratory therapist who recently spent 14 days caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a Facebook post by her husband, the couple asked for prayers as she quarantines at home for 14...
Most read 4/22/20Missouri sues China over coronavirus outbreak7A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cape Girardeau has made Missouri the first state in the nation to sue China over the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouris Southeastern Division,...
Most read 4/22/20Cape County COVID-19 cases grow by one; Perry County to reopen businesses MondayPositive cases in Cape Girardeau County totaled 38 as of Tuesday, according to the countys Public Health Center. That number was up from 37 on Monday. Twenty-one patients have recovered from the virus in the county, and one died. Eight patients...
Most read 4/21/20Former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson faces coronavirus4For more than 17 years Jo Ann Emerson represented the 8th District of Missouri in the United States House of Representatives, one of the first Republican women elected to Congress in the state and a political force who regularly won re-election with...