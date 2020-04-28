Second Scott County resident dies because of COVID-19
Vincent Ghilione
Another Scott County death has been attributed to COVID-19.
The county's health department noted the death, the county's second, Monday, adding another positive case to the county's total, 62.
No details of the patient were given, and Scott County officials do not identify where the positive cases are.
Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced another positive case Monday, bringing the county's total to 48.
The new case was in Cape Girardeau, bringing the total number of identified positive cases in the city to 19. Eighteen positive cases involve Jackson residents, and the remaining 11 involve patients elsewhere in the county.
No new cases were reported Monday in Bollinger, Perry or Stoddard counties in Missouri or Alexander or Union counties in Illinois.
In Cape Girardeau County, exposure to the virus involved close contact with an infected person in 17 cases, while the cause of eight cases involved travel. The cause is unknown in 23 cases.
Twenty-six Cape Girardeau County residents have recovered from the virus, and one resident died because of it.
- Mississippi County reports 20 inmates at SECC test positive for COVID-19