Cape police share photo of suspect in Islamic Center fire, request public assistance

Photo courtesy of the Cape Girardeau Police Department

Authorities are now seeking public assistance in the identification of a male suspect in an ongoing investigation into a suspicious fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau on the first morning of the Islamic holy month of Ramaddan.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department shared a photo of the suspect in a news release and on social media Monday afternoon, and stated he is believed to be wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants. The photograph was obtained through video surveillance footage, the release stated, but colors were not able to be depicted in the footage at nighttime.

According to the release, the Friday morning fire is being investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the State Fire Marshal's Office, ATF and the FBI as a potential arson. On Friday night, the FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for setting the fire.

The public can submit tips by calling FBI St. Louis at (314) 589-2500 or going online to tips.fbi.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department can be contacted via its business line at (573) 335-6621 or their anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313.