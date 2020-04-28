Missouri Gov. Parson to end stay-at-home order May 4 with Phase 1 of state reopening

Citing favorable data, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state will reopen on May 4 with phase one of his Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.

With favorable data and approval from state health officials, we are ready to take another step forward in the recovery of Missouri, Parson said. Today, I am announcing phase one of our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, which will begin Monday, May 4 and extend through Sunday, May 31.

All business may reopen on May 4, though social distancing requirements will still be in place. Some businesses will also be required to take additional steps, such as occupancy limits for retail establishments, to protect customers and employees. The governor also noted churches will be able to reopen during this period.

All of Missouris businesses, employers, and employees are vital to our states economy and well-being, Parson said. Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but Im confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health information to our community.

We are here for you, stay home for us.

Though the state order will begin the reopening process, the governor said local municipalities will have authority to impose more stringent requirements.

This story will be updated later with more information.