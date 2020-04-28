Letter to the Editor
Domestic abuse during pandemic
Governor Mike Parson has asked Missourians to stay at home to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus. As a survivor of intimate partner violence, I worry about those who are isolated in spaces that could put them at increased risk of domestic and intimate partner violence. In an average month, 53 American women are shot and killed by their intimate partners, but these are not normal times. Police departments across Missouri are reporting significant increases in domestic violence calls over the same time period last year.
I am all too familiar with what's at stake. For nine years, I survived physical and emotional abuse from my ex-husband. I am one of 4.5 million American women who have reported being threatened with a gun by their intimate partner. Access to a gun makes it five times more likely that an abusive situation will turn deadly. Everyday I'm thankful that I am alive to tell my story of how I survived and to help others through my work as an Everytown Survivor Fellow and Mom's Demand Action volunteer.
If you or someone you know are in need of help to get to safety from an abusive situation, there is light at the end of the tunnel. For local resources, visit semosafehouse.org. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7. Call 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 for TTY. If you're unable to speak safely, you can log onto the hotline.org or text "LoveIs" to 22522.
Leslie Anne Washington, Cape Girardeau
