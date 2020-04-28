*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
Southeast Missourian

Drive-through COVID-19 test for Perry County residents

*
By Marybeth Niederkorn ~ Southeast Missourian
Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Perry County Health Department will host a COVID-19 drive-through testing event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, in the Perryville, Missouri, city park.

All testing is available to pre-registered, Perry County residents only, according to a health department Facebook post.

Testing is free of charge. Having COVID-19 symptoms or being identified as a close-contact to a positive case is not required.

Appointments for 400 Perry County residents are available at www.redcap.link/mocovidcctesting. Registrants will receive a confirmation and be assigned a two-hour window to arrive for testing.

Photo identification and a copy of the registration should be presented at the testing center.

The parks testing center entrance is off of U.S. 61, across from the Perry County Sheriffs Department. Testing will occur entirely within the vehicle, with a nasopharyngeal swab, according to the post.

Those who are tested will be told to self-isolate until testing results are received.

On Monday, the health department reported no new cases since the previous update, with 41 total cases.