COVID-19 cases grow by four in Cape Girardeau County; Perry County adds 2; Scott County, 1

Centers for Disease Control

COVID-19 cases jumped by four in Cape Girardeau County from Saturday to Sunday.

According to officials with the countys Public Health Center, the number of positive cases in the county grew from 43 to 47.

Eight patients remain hospitalized with the disease.

All of the new cases involve Cape Girardeau residents, bringing the total number of cases involving the citys residents to 18. Eighteen of the countys cases involve Jackson residents, and the remaining 11 cases are elsewhere in the county.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health information to our community.

We are here for you, stay home for us.

Scott County Health Department has not put out an update on COVID-19 cases since Friday, but the state Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday the countys COVID-19 patient count had grown by one to 61. The state reported Perry Countys caseload had grown by two to 41. Bollinger and Stoddard counties had not reported new cases Sunday.

In Illinois, both Union and Alexander counties reported an increase of one case Sunday. Union County is now reporting eight cases, while Alexander County is reporting three.