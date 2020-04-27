COVID-19 cases grow by four in Cape Girardeau County; Perry County adds 2; Scott County, 1
Centers for Disease Control
COVID-19 cases jumped by four in Cape Girardeau County from Saturday to Sunday.
According to officials with the countys Public Health Center, the number of positive cases in the county grew from 43 to 47.
Eight patients remain hospitalized with the disease.
All of the new cases involve Cape Girardeau residents, bringing the total number of cases involving the citys residents to 18. Eighteen of the countys cases involve Jackson residents, and the remaining 11 cases are elsewhere in the county.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health information to our community.
We are here for you, stay home for us.
Scott County Health Department has not put out an update on COVID-19 cases since Friday, but the state Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday the countys COVID-19 patient count had grown by one to 61. The state reported Perry Countys caseload had grown by two to 41. Bollinger and Stoddard counties had not reported new cases Sunday.
In Illinois, both Union and Alexander counties reported an increase of one case Sunday. Union County is now reporting eight cases, while Alexander County is reporting three.
More to explore
-
Alleged arsonist faces hate-crime chargesAs he remains held in police custody on a no-bond warrant, Nicholas J. Proffitt now faces three felony charges as a result of his alleged attack Friday on the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Charges filed by Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Mark...
-
Interfaith Alliance fighting hate after the Islamic Center fireThree years ago, the Cape Girardeau Interfaith Alliance (CGIA) began to distribute 500 window and yard signs following the federal governments travel ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. The signs state Hate Has No Home Here and...
-
Cape Girardeau farmers markets roll out plans to open soonGood news for Cape Girardeau farmers market enthusiasts: Both the Thursday market at West Park Mall and Saturdays Riverfront Market will open soon, as drive-through markets to start the season, at least. On Saturday, Old Town Cape will host the...
-
SEMO announces plans for summer classesSummer semester courses at Southeast Missouri State University will include a combination of online and in-person classes as the university begins to transition to normal activities following the COVID-19 pandemic. All summer courses at the...
-
Suspect arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Cape GirardeauA suspect has been taken into custody after a gunshot victim was located by police Tuesday near the 1300 block of Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, 22-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Durham of Jefferson...
-
Portion of Fountain St. in Cape closed for waterline repairsThe southbound lane of North Fountain Street between Mason and Pearl streets in Cape Girardeau will be closed for waterline repairs beginning at about 8 a.m. today, weather permitting. According to a notification from the Street Division of the...
-
-
Suspect arrested in Islamic Center fire; convicted of similar charges from 20094Cape Girardeau County authorities have arrested a suspect in Friday mornings fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, and the man was previously sentenced to prison for a 2009 incident involving damage at the center. Nicholas John Proffitt,...
-
Van Buren drive-in movie theater sells nostalgia and safetyThe owners of 21 Drive-In near Van Buren, Missouri, arent yet sure what Gov. Mike Parsons announcement reopening Missouri on May 4 will mean for their outdoor movie business, one of only nine drive-ins still operating in the Show Me...
-
Islamic Center leaders discuss fear, faith and community support in wake of fire1With tears in his eyes, Shafiq Malik did his best to lead the Fajr prayer on the first morning of Ramadan. Still, he could hear the sound of a fire destroying his house of worship next door. While the building has been declared a total loss, the...
-
Interstate 55 southbound to close overnight Wednesday for emergency bridge workAs construction of the diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 mile marker 99 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, emergency repairs on the southbound portion of the Interstate 55 bridge are planned with an overnight...
-
Photo Gallery 4/28/20Saxony Lutheran High School's "senior stroll"Saxony Lutheran High School seniors received a warm welcome while picking up caps and gowns during a drive-through "senior stroll" Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the school in Jackson. School principal Mark Ruark said seniors were able to pick up their...
-
Jackson Boy Scout creates face-mask ear guards to protect medical professionals4Boy Scout Nathan Harris, 13, is bringing comfort to medical professionals through surgical mask ear guards. For about a month, the seventh-grader has been making ear guards for community medical professionals using a 3D printer he received for...
-
SEMO expects $20.8 million budget need over next three years1Late last week, Southeast Missouri State Universitys executive staff identified a $20.8 million potential budget need over the next three fiscal years, related to the economic impact of COVID-19, according to an email sent to faculty and staff by...
-
False report of active shooter in Cape prompts brief lockdowns of nearby businesses, residences1After an investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department determined a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive to be unfounded. A flurry of local fire and police personnel responded to the...
-
Photo Gallery 4/27/20Missouri National Guard assists in meal distributions at Blanchard ElementaryMembers of the Missouri National Guard's 1221st Transportation Company assist with meal distributions Monday, April 27, 2020, at Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. As of last week, Cape Girardeau Public Schools had distributed more than...
-
Photo Gallery 4/26/20Packing meals through Kids Against HungerEmployees of Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau packed meals through Kids Against Hunger on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Rick Hetzel, Southeast Missouri satellite director for Kids Against Hunger, said cafe employees are packing...
-
No new COVID-19 cases reported in area Saturday7No new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Cape Girardeau County or any surrounding county. According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the number positive cases in the county remained at 43. Officials in Scott, Bollinger, Perry...
-
Marine Corps honors Cape Girardeau native6A Cape Girardeau Marine earned his companys Iron Man award in basic training the top physical fitness honor for an individual Marine during basic training. Pvt. 1st Class Zach Morningstar, who graduated basic training with the Marine Corps on...
-
SEMO professor, students identify remains found on Charleston farm in 1979After more than 40 years, an identification has been made in a cold case involving burned, unidentified human remains recovered on a farm near Charleston, Missouri. The case dates to 1979, when the investigators were unable to make an identification...
-
Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau damaged by Friday morning fire3Emergency crews responded to an early morning structure fire Friday at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard. The call was received at 4:52 a.m. Friday, said Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis. No...
-
Area cleaning businesses see growth because of coronavirus concerns1While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to scale back or even close temporarily, one area that's flourishing is the commercial and residential cleaning industry. Local cleaning and restoration companies say they're seeing an increased...
-
COVID-19 cases grow in Scott, Bollinger and Perry countiesSeveral area counties reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases Friday. Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties each recorded one additional case. Scott County's total is 60, while Bollinger County has four positive cases, and Perry County now has...
-
Cape junior selected for NASA internship1Noah Branson almost missed his invitation to a NASA internship. The email inviting Noah to participate in a remote version of NASA's STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) summer high school intern program almost got lost because of an ambiguous...
-
Grant will support summer meals for Cape schoolsCape public schools will receive additional support to provide meals this summer for students, to the tune of $23,000, thanks to a matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks and other donations. Amy McDonald, executive director of...
-
Hovis, Wallingford ready for General Assembly budget session Monday8Citing the need to enact a state budget, members of the Missouri House and Senate will reconvene Monday in Jefferson City, even though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order does not expire until May 4. Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District/Cape...
-
In Bloom: Basking in nature at Pinecrest Azalea GardensIn the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation is an activity people can still enjoy while maintaining social distancing. With Earth Day on Wednesday and spring now in full swing in Southeast Missouri, one local spot to take in the beauty...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/27/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 23 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Photo Gallery 4/24/20Pinecrest Azalea Gardens in bloomWith Earth Day on Wednesday and spring now in full swing in Southeast Missouri, one local spot to take in the beauty of nature is Pinecrest Azalea Gardens in Cape Girardeau County. Lisa Schamburg, who operates the gardens with her husband, Jim, said...
-
Small COVID-19 spikes seen in Cape, Scott counties4Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported small spikes in COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Cases in Scott County grew by seven, bringing that countys total to 59, according to the county Health Department. Thirteen residents of the county have recovered...
-
Numbers low, but Southeast Missouri trending in wrong direction18"What we have seen thus far is Southeast Missouri is trending very differently than the rest of the state," said Maria Davis. "The state of Missouri is trending down right now, and Southeast Missouri is trending up. People need to understand we will...
-
Jackson respiratory therapist who worked in NYC tests positive for COVID-193A Jackson respiratory therapist who recently spent 14 days caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a Facebook post by her husband, the couple asked for prayers as she quarantines at home for 14...
-
Most read 4/22/20Missouri sues China over coronavirus outbreak7A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cape Girardeau has made Missouri the first state in the nation to sue China over the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouris Southeastern Division,...
-
Most read 4/22/20Cape County COVID-19 cases grow by one; Perry County to reopen businesses MondayPositive cases in Cape Girardeau County totaled 38 as of Tuesday, according to the countys Public Health Center. That number was up from 37 on Monday. Twenty-one patients have recovered from the virus in the county, and one died. Eight patients...
-
Most read 4/21/20Former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson faces coronavirus4For more than 17 years Jo Ann Emerson represented the 8th District of Missouri in the United States House of Representatives, one of the first Republican women elected to Congress in the state and a political force who regularly won re-election with...
- Local high schools make plans to hold graduations, proms
- St. Louis woman charged with making terroristic threat to Cape County Jail
- Scott County reports one new COVID-19 case
- Missouri will reopen businesses Monday, with guidelines
- Area county clerks prepare for June elections amid coronavirus concerns
- Second Scott County resident dies because of COVID-19
- Drive-through COVID-19 test for Perry County residents