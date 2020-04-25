Parson plan to include guidance for church services, sports
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Friday that his plan to reopen the state from the coronavirus shutdown will include guidance for attending church services, sports and other activities and events.
Parson said during a news conference that Missourians have stepped up to do their part in helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, allowing the state to move ahead with plans to allow businesses and other organizations to reopen starting May 4. He said more details will be announced next week about how the reopening will work.
The Republican governor said the guidance he will outline will include religious services, weddings, outdoor functions such as sports and even graduation ceremonies. He said restrictions may vary depending on the location.
Some communities will be able to open at a faster rate than others, Parson said.
The shutdown has forced hundreds of Missouri businesses to close since March. Nearly 400,000 Missourians have filed for jobless benefits over the past five weeks.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health information to our community.
We are here for you, stay home for us.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
The number of confirmed cases in Missouri increased by 200 on Friday to 6,506, and deaths rose by 10 to 252, according to Johns Hopkins Universitys Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which is monitoring cases worldwide. Figures from the state health department had even higher numbers: 6,625 confirmed cases and 262 deaths.
Parson announced he has extended an emergency declaration through June 15. The declaration allows the state to maintain waivers and suspensions of some statutes and regulations.
Nearly two dozen inmates at a prison in southeast Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first outbreak of the illness inside a correctional facility in the state.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said three inmates in a wing at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston tested positive earlier this week for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The department then tested all 64 residents of the wing along with 82 staff members.
The testing found that 19 additional inmates had the virus. The wing has been quarantined since April 15, when the first inmate was tested and put in an isolation unit.
None of the recently-tested staff members tested positive. Three staff members who tested positive in early April are in quarantine at home.
Pojmann said no inmates at any other Missouri prison have been found with the illness.
The state plans to test workers at meatpacking and food plants in Moniteau, Saline and Buchanan counties, where dozens of workers have become infected. The state health department said all 2,800 workers at the Triumph Foods pork plant in St. Joseph will be tested, even those showing no symptoms.
St. Charles County officials announced Friday that a 14th person has died at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Charles from the coronavirus. The latest victim was a woman in her 90s.
The financial squeeze of the outbreak has led a Kansas City hospital, Children's Mercy, to furlough nearly 600 employees for up to two months starting Sunday, the Kansas City Star reported. Top executives will see pay cuts, ranging from 20% for vice presidents to 30% for CEO Paul Kempinski.
The virus has led to a significant drop in patients coming in for other ailments, as elective procedures were suspended and outpatient clinic visits limited last month to prepare for a surge in COVID-19, Kempinski said. Thats costing the hospital net revenue of about $1 million a day.
More to explore
-
Area cleaning businesses see growth because of coronavirus concernsWhile the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to scale back or even close temporarily, one area that's flourishing is the commercial and residential cleaning industry. Local cleaning and restoration companies say they're seeing an increased...
-
COVID-19 cases grow in Scott, Bollinger and Perry countiesSeveral area counties reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases Friday. Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties each recorded one additional case. Scott County's total is 60, while Bollinger County has four positive cases, and Perry County now has...
-
Cape junior selected for NASA internshipNoah Branson almost missed his invitation to a NASA internship. The email inviting Noah to participate in a remote version of NASA's STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) summer high school intern program almost got lost because of an ambiguous...
-
SEMO professor, students identify remains found on Charleston farm in 1971After more than 40 years, an identification has been made in a cold case involving burned, unidentified human remains recovered on a farm near Charleston, Missouri. The case dates to 1979, when the investigators were unable to make an identification...
-
Grant will support summer meals for Cape schoolsCape public schools will receive additional support to provide meals this summer for students, to the tune of $23,000, thanks to a matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks and other donations. Amy McDonald, executive director of...
-
Hovis, Wallingford ready for General Assembly budget session MondayCiting the need to enact a state budget, members of the Missouri House and Senate will reconvene Monday in Jefferson City, even though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order does not expire until May 4. Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District/Cape...
-
Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau damaged by Friday morning fire3Emergency crews responded to an early morning structure fire Friday at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard. The call was received at 4:52 a.m. Friday, said Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis. No...
-
3D mammography now offered at Perry County Memorial HospitalPerry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri, now has 3D mammography available. 3D mammography is a Food and Drug Administration-approved technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to create a three-dimensional...
-
Local stamp sale support for the COVID-weakened Postal Service1More and more Americans find themselves buying stamps and stockpiling them in support of the financially struggling U.S. Postal Service (USPS). The coronavirus has had a direct impact on first-class mail. The estimate is were facing $35 billion...
-
Local churches can build own channel with new streaming serviceNote: This story has been updated. Cape Girardeau marketing agency Creative Edge recently announced a new streaming television application for churches -- and it's being offered free of charge through June 1. Since the beginning of the COVID-19...
-
Local churches can build own channel with new streaming serviceNote: This story has been updated. Cape Girardeau marketing agency Creative Edge recently announced a new streaming television application for churches -- and it's being offered free of charge through June 1. Since the beginning of the COVID-19...
-
Photo Gallery 4/24/20Pinecrest Azalea Gardens in bloomWith Earth Day on Wednesday and spring now in full swing in Southeast Missouri, one local spot to take in the beauty of nature is Pinecrest Azalea Gardens in Cape Girardeau County. Lisa Schamburg, who operates the gardens with her husband, Jim, said...
-
Newspapers struggle to deal with virus havoc, economic woesNEW YORK -- Just when Americans need it most, a U.S. newspaper industry already under stress is facing an unprecedented new challenge. Readers desperate for information are more reliant than ever on local media as the coronavirus spreads across the...
-
Cape County Sheriff's Office confronts rumors, explains protocols7In an effort to confront rumors and misinformation, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office issued a statement on social media Tuesday. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office does not have nor have we had inmates that have tested positive...
-
Small COVID-19 spikes seen in Cape, Scott counties4Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported small spikes in COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Cases in Scott County grew by seven, bringing that countys total to 59, according to the county Health Department. Thirteen residents of the county have recovered...
-
National Guard to provide Cape schools with meal-issuance supportThe Missouri National Guard will join volunteers on the front lines, distributing meals to Cape Girardeau families served by the school district, thanks to a partnership through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or...
-
Most read 4/23/20Numbers low, but Southeast Missouri trending in wrong direction14"What we have seen thus far is Southeast Missouri is trending very differently than the rest of the state," said Maria Davis. "The state of Missouri is trending down right now, and Southeast Missouri is trending up. People need to understand we will...
-
Break a virtual leg, pull up a virtual chair and take it all inUpdates! Updates! I have updates! I've been waiting to write that for what feels like forever but has actually been closer to "a little more than a month." I don't know about you, but time has lost all meaning for me. Is it Wednesday as I write...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri to stage car parade May 51United Way of Southeast Missouri is planning a big thank-you to front line workers and volunteers helping others during COVID-19: a car parade on May 5, designated as Giving Tuesday Now, according to a news release. Giving Tuesday is held in early...
-
More inmates test positive for virus at Southeast Correctional Center2Two more inmates at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Corrections. A total of six positive cases of COVID-19 have now...
-
-
-
Advance man, juvenile charged with murderBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Two people appeared in court Tuesday after recently being charged with the January death of Robert L. Hardwood, who was killed during an alleged burglary and robbery at his home. Joshua Richard Herron, 41, of Advance and...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/23/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 20 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Jackson respiratory therapist who worked in NYC tests positive for COVID-193A Jackson respiratory therapist who recently spent 14 days caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a Facebook post by her husband, the couple asked for prayers as she quarantines at home for 14...
-
Local News 4/22/20Jackson city officials lamenting no use tax during coronavirus4Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown, has extra reason this spring to lament what might have been. With retail sales sharply down due to the coronavirus, said Hahs, a use tax would have been a (revenue) balance for...
-
Local News 4/22/20Missouri sues China over coronavirus outbreak6A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cape Girardeau has made Missouri the first state in the nation to sue China over the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouris Southeastern Division,...
-
Most read 4/22/20Cape County COVID-19 cases grow by one; Perry County to reopen businesses MondayPositive cases in Cape Girardeau County totaled 38 as of Tuesday, according to the countys Public Health Center. That number was up from 37 on Monday. Twenty-one patients have recovered from the virus in the county, and one died. Eight patients...
-
Most read 4/21/20Former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson faces coronavirus4For more than 17 years Jo Ann Emerson represented the 8th District of Missouri in the United States House of Representatives, one of the first Republican women elected to Congress in the state and a political force who regularly won re-election with...
-
Most read 4/21/20Jackson respiratory therapist shares about NYC COVID-19 journeyAmber Morgan is exhausted -- physically and mentally. The Jackson resident has been working in New York for the last two weeks as a respiratory therapist, providing life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients in one of the country's biggest...
-
-
-
Most read 4/18/20'People... need to be acting like they have it'9Positive cases of COVID-19 have been climbing fast in Scott County, but public health officials there have not wanted to identify any commonalities or locations. Since early this week, though, the Southeast Missourian has been receiving tips about...
-
- Mississippi County reports 20 inmates at SECC test positive for COVID-19
- Unemployment claims jump in Cape County
- Cape hospitals take different stands on elective surgeries
- Capaha Park splash pad opening and parks day delayed due to coronavirus
- Courts scheduled to reopen with full dockets, limited space
- Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cape Girardeau County
- Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid