Editorial
Congratulations to Cape superintendent Neil Glass
Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently recognized with the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District.
The honor is reserved for superintendents in their second or third year. Glass has been in his current position since July 2017 and previously served the district as assistant superintendent for administrative services.
The school district shared in a news release that under Glass tenure, Capes graduation rate has increased and the Annual Performance Report (APR) was 96% in 2018, which was an all-time high.
Local leaders talk about how Glass connects well with all stakeholders, and, on the lighter side, his snow-day school cancellation videos have resonated.
Leading a school district is not an easy task. The challenges are many and cover a range of issues. We congratulate Glass on this recognition and look forward to seeing future success under his leadership in the Cape Girardeau School District.
