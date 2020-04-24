Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cape Girardeau County

Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Cape Girardeau County.

The county's total number of cases is 43. One of the new cases is in Jackson, raising its total to 18. Cape Girardeau's total count remained at 14, and the other new case was reported elsewhere in the county. Eight of the patients remain hospitalized.

Scott County, with the most cases in the area, 59, reported no new cases Thursday, as did Bollinger, Perry and Stoddard counties in Missouri.

One person in Cape Girardeau County and one in Scott County have died from the virus.

In Illinois, Union County reported one new case, bringing its total to six, while Alexander County reported no new cases Thursday.

Mark Winkler, Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director, speaking at Thursday morning's County Commission meeting, said battling the virus will continue to require vigilance.

"We have to keep on practicing all of our social distancing and personal hygiene and face masking, whatever it takes to keep ourselves safe, our families safe and our work environments safe," he said. "It doesn't seem to be something that's going to go away by May 4."

Gov. Mike Parson's "stay-at-home" order is set to expire May 3.