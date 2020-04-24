Courts scheduled to reopen with full dockets, limited space

After nearly two months of court restrictions, a growing backlog of postponed proceedings will flood local court dockets once the Missouri Supreme Court-ordered suspension of in-person court hearings expires May 15.

Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Ben Lewis said he is scheduled to hear almost 200 cases on his first criminal docket day back in session.

"There aren't enough hours in the day to do that," Lewis said. "So we've got to figure out how to work through the pile when we start doing stuff again."

To complicate legal matters further, Lewis said the pandemic has hindered the ability to take depositions in some cases and caused delays in jury trials.

"I think that people are going to be reluctant to come in for a jury trial and sit next to each other in the courtroom while we're doing the jury selection," Lewis said.

The newly constructed Cape Girardeau County Justice Center facility will eventually provide more space for local courtrooms to safely hold socially-distant proceedings, but the building has not been furnished due to COVID-19.

"The clerks can't go to work until their workstations are set up and their computers are hooked up, and all of that's been held up by the virus," Lewis said. "So we're kind of treading water waiting for that stuff to happen. But when you have a worldwide pandemic, things just aren't going to work like they ought to. So, we'll get there eventually."

On March 16, the Missouri Supreme Court issued its first order to suspend in-person court proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts from March 17 through April 3.

A second order was issued April 1 to extend the suspension of in-person proceedings through May 1, and a third order issued Sunday extended the suspension through May 15.

Although the courthouse remains closed to the general public, courts still remain open in a remote capacity with court proceedings being conducted via video and conference call and some in-person proceedings being allowed on an emergency basis.

"We're not closed. We're not just shutting the door and turning people away completely. We can't do that," Lewis said.

Acknowledging his supervisory authority over all municipal courts in the 32nd circuit, Lewis said municipal proceedings are subject to the same state-ordered suspension and likely facing the same complications his court is facing.

"They're going to have to figure out how to deal with the backlog when we go back to work, so things are going to be slowed down this year. There's not any question about that." Lewis said. "We'll all just have to be patient and use common sense, and we'll get through it."