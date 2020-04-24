Capaha Park splash pad opening and parks day delayed due to coronavirus

Jacob Wiegand Order this photo

The new splash pad in Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park was slated to open Saturday as part of the annual Friends of the Parks Day, but both events have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has tentatively rescheduled Friends of the Parks Day for May 16, but Parks and Recreation Department director Julia Jones said the date won't be finalized unless it is certain the statewide "stay at home" directive will end before that date.

Gov. Mike Parson has extended the current directive through May 3, but there is speculation new coronavirus protection guidelines could be issued by the governor's office before then that could again delay Friends of the Parks Day.

"Until we hear from the governor, many of our original projected dates have had to be postponed," Jones said. "We are hoping to have a 'modified' Friends of the Parks Day on May 16, and that's a nice day potentially to open the splash pad, but it's all on hold until we hear the new directives."

By "modified," Jones said participants will be required to maintain "social distancing" and face masks will be recommended.

"If we are able to hold the event based on the next directive, people should call our office to register," she said. "People will not be able to just randomly show up for the event if they aren't registered."

As for Cape Girardeau's other aquatic venues -- Cape Splash and the municipal pool at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School -- preparations are being made for the start of the 2020 swimming seasons.

"We continue to ready our facilities as we normally do for the summer, so when we get the green light to move forward, we'll be ready to do so," said recreation manager Penny Williams of the Parks and Recreation Department. "As we move forward, we will also be monitoring and incorporating necessary precautions as set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."

As in past years, Williams said the umbrellas at Cape Splash along North Kingshighway will serve as a "countdown" leading up to the aquatic park's opening.

"When we start putting the umbrellas up at Cape Splash, then you'll know summer is on the way," she said.