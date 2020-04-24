Editorial
SEMO's Walk for Women to be held this weekend in different format
An important fundraiser for Southeast Missouri State University's student athletes will be held this weekend, though in a different format than previous years.
The annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, which normally brings folks to Houck Field House, will be held virtually due to COVID-19 guidance.
Instead of meeting collectively, participants are asked to walk in their own neighborhoods or homes, take a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #walkforwomensemo.
"For us, scholarships are the lifeblood of the college athlete community," Nate Saverino, SEMO's associate athletic director for external affairs, told the Southeast Missourian. "(The season cancellation) was definitely a blow, and caused a change of plans, but this walk is something we can do."
You can sign up and donate online at walkforwomen.semo.edu.
We look forward to a time when university athletics, like so many other things, can resume. Participating in the Walk for Women this weekend is a great way to show your support for the Redhawks.
Comments
