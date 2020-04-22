Be a Bunny, Buy a Basket!
Cape County Sheriff's Office confronts rumors, explains protocols5In an effort to confront rumors and misinformation, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office issued a statement on social media Tuesday. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office does not have nor have we had inmates that have tested positive...
Small COVID-19 spikes seen in Cape, Scott counties2Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported small spikes in COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Cases in Scott County grew by seven, bringing that countys total to 59, according to the county Health Department. Thirteen residents of the county have recovered...
National Guard to provide Cape schools with meal-issuance supportThe Missouri National Guard will join volunteers on the front lines, distributing meals to Cape Girardeau families served by the school district, thanks to a partnership through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or...
Most read 4/23/20Numbers low, but Southeast Missouri trending in wrong direction9"What we have seen thus far is Southeast Missouri is trending very differently than the rest of the state," said Maria Davis. "The state of Missouri is trending down right now, and Southeast Missouri is trending up. People need to understand we will...
Break a virtual leg, pull up a virtual chair and take it all inUpdates! Updates! I have updates! I've been waiting to write that for what feels like forever but has actually been closer to "a little more than a month." I don't know about you, but time has lost all meaning for me. Is it Wednesday as I write...
United Way of Southeast Missouri to stage car parade May 5United Way of Southeast Missouri is planning a big thank-you to front line workers and volunteers helping others during COVID-19: a car parade on May 5, designated as Giving Tuesday Now, according to a news release. Giving Tuesday is held in early...
More inmates test positive for virus at Southeast Correctional Center2Two more inmates at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Corrections. A total of six positive cases of COVID-19 have now...
Advance man, juvenile charged with murderBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Two people appeared in court Tuesday after recently being charged with the January death of Robert L. Hardwood, who was killed during an alleged burglary and robbery at his home. Joshua Richard Herron, 41, of Advance and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/23/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 20 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Jackson respiratory therapist who worked in NYC tests positive for COVID-191A Jackson respiratory therapist who recently spent 14 days caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a Facebook post by her husband, the couple asked for prayers as she quarantines at home for 14...
Jackson city officials lamenting no use tax during coronavirus4Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown, has extra reason this spring to lament what might have been. With retail sales sharply down due to the coronavirus, said Hahs, a use tax would have been a (revenue) balance for...
Missouri sues China over coronavirus outbreak6A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cape Girardeau has made Missouri the first state in the nation to sue China over the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouris Southeastern Division,...
Jackson Farmers Market opens as a drive-through1The drive-through Jackson Farmers Market was a success Tuesday as marketgoers lined up for a chance to buy produce, meat, prepared food and homemade goods from vendors. Market co-organizer Kyle Yamnitz took a long enough break from getting a...
Inmate at Southeast Correctional Center tests positive for COVID-192An inmate at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Missouri Department of Corrections communications director Karen Pojmann, two inmates were tested after showing symptoms of the...
Sew Supportive: Local volunteers find community in mask making1Many hands make light work, as Lisa Sanchez puts it. Since March 22, Sanchez and 20 local volunteers have made about 1,000 face masks and 400 face shields for health care workers in local hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as for...
Cape County COVID-19 cases grow by one; Perry County to reopen businesses MondayPositive cases in Cape Girardeau County totaled 38 as of Tuesday, according to the countys Public Health Center. That number was up from 37 on Monday. Twenty-one patients have recovered from the virus in the county, and one died. Eight patients...
I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairsNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the Diversion Channel bridge, between Route AB and Highway 74. According to a MoDOT news release, the work...
Center Junction bridge work to cause overnight closures; motorists advised to use caution1Motorists unfamiliar with the Missouri Department of Transportation's work at Center Junction may find their regular commute through U.S. 61 or I-55 at Exit 99 interrupted. To avoid confusion, the Cape Girardeau Police Department shared the...
Most read 4/21/20Former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson faces coronavirus4For more than 17 years Jo Ann Emerson represented the 8th District of Missouri in the United States House of Representatives, one of the first Republican women elected to Congress in the state and a political force who regularly won re-election with...
Dexter runner tries to find silver lining in Boston Marathon delayScott Kruse should have crossed the famed Boston Marathon finish line Monday. But like runners all over the world who had hoped to compete in the prominent race, Kruse instead finds himself staying home and training for a new race date of Sept....
City council authorizes TIF Commission to consider project in downtown Cape Girardeau7A set of properties near the intersection of Broadway and North Middle Street are now being considered for a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project in downtown Cape Girardeau. The properties under consideration are at 222, 230 and 260 N. Middle St....
Saint Francis approved to use plasma from recovered COVID-19 patientsSaint Francis Healthcare System has been approved to use plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients for treatment with currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Mayo Clinic Institutional Review Board approved such convalescent plasma use,...
Most read 4/21/20Jackson respiratory therapist shares about NYC COVID-19 journeyAmber Morgan is exhausted -- physically and mentally. The Jackson resident has been working in New York for the last two weeks as a respiratory therapist, providing life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients in one of the country's biggest...
Local experts say cleaner air is a pandemic byproductGov. Mike Parsons stay-at-home order means Earth Day gatherings for events such as a community tree planting will not happen Wednesday. Advocates of the celebration held April 22 each year find themselves housebound like everyone else. A silver...
Jackson Aldermen approve bond financing ordinance for Kcoe Isom office expansionThe Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the issuance of industrial revenue bonds Monday night, clearing the way for the expansion of an existing Jackson business and the expansion of that companys payroll. The aldermen, meeting for the second time...
Most read 4/18/20'People... need to be acting like they have it'9Positive cases of COVID-19 have been climbing fast in Scott County, but public health officials there have not wanted to identify any commonalities or locations. Since early this week, though, the Southeast Missourian has been receiving tips about...
Most read 4/17/20Parson extends stay-home order to May 3, then 'back to work'4OFALLON, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday extended Missouris statewide stay-at-home order through May 3, but pledged that the next day people are going to go back to work so the states economy can begin to recover from the coronavirus...
