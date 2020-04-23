Opinion
Numbers low, but Southeast Missouri trending in wrong direction
Centers for Disease Control
Today's column checks back with Maria Davis, health educator with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
Q: What is the biggest concern public health leaders have now about how people are responding to the coronavirus risk?
A: "Right now, our biggest concern is the lack of data for our area. It is difficult for us to determine what is going on in our community when we have tested less than 1% of Cape County Residents. We are hopeful with the new technology and testing capabilities, but it will take some time to set those up and to receive enough data to give us a better picture of how many people are/were infected. What we have seen thus far is Southeast Missouri is trending very differently than the rest of the state. The state of Missouri is trending down right now, and Southeast Missouri is trending up. People need to understand we will have to make decisions based on what is going on in our area."
Q: Is Cape County coordinating any of the new rapid testing or antibody testing?
A: "We are working closely with local providers to bring rapid testing and antibody testing to our area. We do not have the resources or capabilities at this time to conduct rapid testing or antibody testing at our facility."
Q: Some churches are talking about holding onsite services on Mother's Day weekend. What are local health experts recommending for when churches should reopen for services?
A: "We have not received specific guidelines from the Department of Health and Senior Services or the governor's office at this time. However, if the state of Missouri is going to follow the 'Guidelines for Opening Up America Again' then we must meet the gating criteria before entering Phase I. One of the gating criteria includes a downward trajectory of confirmed COVID cases within a 14-day period. At this time the local epi curve is trending up and therefore, we are not recommending churches reopen services until we are trending down. We want people to get back to their normal lives as quickly as possible. However, we have to make sure it is safe to do so."
Q: Should people wear masks when shopping? Gloves? What about at churches when they reopen?
A: "Yes, people should wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The CDC has made a change in their recommendations because they learned that many people are asymptomatic, which means they do not have symptoms but are contagious. Wearing a cloth mask while in public places can prevent you from spreading the disease to someone else. Please take note that cloth masks need to be washed regularly.
"Gloves are not recommended due to cross-contamination, and they can give an individual a false sense of security. If you do wear gloves when shopping, avoid touching your face, discard the gloves properly, and wash or sanitize your hands after removing. You should also sanitize personal items that you may have touched with gloved hands. Wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and frequently washing your hands will still be necessary when church services reopen."
Q: How is Cape County addressing the higher vulnerability that retirement home residents have to the coronavirus?
A: "We have and continue to provide guidance and resources to our long-term care facilities and retirement home communities. We are also working to improve our symptom surveillance system, which will allow us to quickly identify areas of concern and promptly implement control measures."
Thank you Maria.
And for the rest of you, please be extra cautious out there. Wear masks when going to the store and interacting in public. Wash your hands frequently. And keep social distance. Better to be safer now than to prolong this period of greatest vulnerability, which could be done by seeking a return to "normal" too soon.
As reported by the Southeast Missourian, rapid tests and antibody tests are on their way through SoutheastHEALTH. And Saint Francis Healthcare System has been approved to use plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat others, which has the potential to help the most seriously ill.
In other words, local medical capabilities to fight coronavirus continue to rise. But it's up to us to be smart as health officials learn more about the local population, and trend lines currently going in the wrong direction are turned around.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Comments
