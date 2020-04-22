Editorial
General Assembly should make Wayfair legislation priority when it returns
With many businesses closed and individuals observing Gov. Mike Parson's stay-a-home Missouri order, consumers are turning more to online stores for purchases.
Local municipalities, which were already facing steep sales tax hits due to the pandemic, will be further challenged to fund basic government operations unless they have a use tax in place. Additionally, local retailers will continue to be put at a disadvantage compared to online competitors.
The U.S. Supreme Court decided in 2018 that states could pass legislation to require out-of-state retailers to collect sales taxes. Missouri has yet to pass this Wayfair legislation, though individual municipalities have put a use tax on the ballot for voters to decide. Locally, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties have a use tax in place. But the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, among others, do not.
We have previously editorialized about the need for a mechanism to collect sales taxes from out-of-state retailers doing business online. To us, it's about creating a level playing field for local businesses. You can buy one product at a local retailer and pay sales tax or purchase the exact item from an online retailer and not be charged the same sales tax. Simply put, it puts our local businesses at a disadvantage, and the cascading negative effects for our local economy are real.
We're firm believers that it's important to shop close to home. It helps the local economy and funds basic government operations. But the coronavirus pandemic has, understandably, led more people to shop online to adhere to social distancing guidance.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has previously shared his support for Wayfair legislation. When the state's General Assembly returns on April 27, this legislation should be made a priority. The economic foundation of our state depends on it.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (4/22/20)How to speed up testing? A 'shark tank' for governmentThe following column was published April 20 by The Wall Street Journal. There is no safe path forward to combat the novel coronavirus without adequate testing. To contain covid-19 and persuade Americans to leave their homes and return to work and...
-
Column (4/22/20)Brighten your soul during quarantineI've found that if you ask a sensible priest or nun these days what might help us keep our sanity in this time of quarantine, they tend to say: The Liturgy of the Hours. It's pretty simple: You wake up and you pray. You stop at midday and you pray....
-
Former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson faces coronavirusFor more than 17 years Jo Ann Emerson represented the 8th District of Missouri in the United States House of Representatives, one of the first Republican women elected to Congress in the state and a political force who regularly won re-election with...
-
Jackson respiratory therapist shares about NYC COVID-19 journeyAmber Morgan is exhausted -- physically and mentally. The Jackson resident has been working in New York for the last two weeks as a respiratory therapist, providing life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients in one of the country's biggest...
-
Post-coronavirus: Businesses won't survive doing business-as-usualI have thought and prayed quite a bit for businesses as the nation endures the effects of the coronavirus. Many have suffered great loss due to mandatory closures, and others have closed shop for good. In the blink of an eye, life has changed for...
-
While the economy goes bust, farm-to-table boomsMIDDLETOWN, Md. -- There is an argument to be made that the coronavirus pandemic could change the food supply chain for the long term. It may disrupt across the board our reliance on distant producers, processing plants and large chain grocery...
-
Editorial (4/20/20)COVID-19 patients now recovered donate plasmaThe Southeast Missourian has reported on several individuals with local ties who have battled the novel coronavirus and are now donating plasma to help other patients recover. Walter Lamkin, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate who now resides in St....
-
Column (4/20/20)The absurd case against the coronavirus lockdownAn irony of the coronavirus debate is that the more successful lockdowns are in squelching the disease, the more vulnerable they will be to attack as unnecessary in the first place. A growing chorus on the right is slamming the shutdowns as an...
-
Column (4/20/20)Media prefer hating Trump to helping AmericaThe liberal media are urging Joe Biden to form a shadow government to upstage President Donald Trump's crisis response effort, which illustrates its consuming partisanship -- and its insufficient attention to the health and welfare of the American...
-
Column (4/18/20)Hawley's proposal would help businesses rehire workersU.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says we can either continue funding unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars a month or we can take a different approach, one that protects workers and provides...
-
Editorial (4/17/20)Film festival celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual eventThe Southeast Missouri State University Fault Line Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Though COVID-19 has made in-person events impossible for now, the event is taking place virtually. Films have been premiered at 7 p.m. over the...
-
Column (4/17/20)We are approaching COVID-19 gut-check timeWe are a few days away from a rendezvous with some tough conclusions about COVID-19. A number of concurrent developments are coming to a head. Most will bring light where so far there was only heat. Greater information about the virus might cause as...
-
Editorial (4/15/20)1ST50K competition now accepting applicationsCodefi and the Marquette Tech District are now accepting applications for the annual 1ST50K competition. This year's competition has a focus on Southeast Missouri entrepreneurs, and winners will receive a $50,000 grant to further develop their...
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (4/10/20)It's Good Friday, but Easter Sunday is comingToday is Good Friday, the day Christians observe the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary. It will be an unusual Good Friday and Easter weekend. Churches will not meet in person for Holy Week and Easter celebrations. Instead, live streamed...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (4/8/20)Arkansas tornadoes a reminder to take severe weather alerts seriouslyLate last month, two dozen tornadoes wreaked havoc in northeast Arkansas. While there were more than 20 injuries, the storm did not claim any lives. Part of the reason for no fatalities can be traced to more people staying at home due to COVID-19...
-
Editorial (4/6/20)MoDOT exemptions make sense during pandemicTemporary exemptions for truck drivers have been made by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Gov. Mike Parson as the nation grapples with the effects to commerce of the coronavirus. MoDOT increased the weight allowance for...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/3/20)Do your due diligence to avoid fraudulent Covid-19 schemesDealing with the health concerns of the novel coronavirus is challenging on its own, but it's even more complicated when you consider the actions of bad actors who purvey on the fears of unsuspecting individuals. Southeast Missourian reporter Ben...
-
Editorial (4/1/20)EDITORIAL: Thanks to those assembling masks for health care workersAmidst the fear and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, there has been positive news of individuals and organizations stepping up to support one another. The Southeast Missourian reported recently on a few people who are making masks and...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.