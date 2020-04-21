Arnold Insurance to provide Gifts of Hope to those affected by COVID-19

Submitted

Arnold Insurance Company is looking for stories of people who need financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video shared on the companys Facebook page, Arnold Insurance president and CEO Marc Harris outlined the campaign and why its important for the company to help those in need.

In our agency we have been so blessed in our 50-year history, we realizes this is the toughest time weve ever seen, Harris said of the pandemic. We can't help everybody, but we do believe we need to help somebody.

The company and all 50 families who have a member employed by Arnold Insurance have donated to the cause.

Harris also challenged other business owners, with a special appeal to insurance companies, to also find ways they can support their communities.

This isnt a time for us to keep and hoard all that we can, Harris said. "Instead, its a time to help so many out there that simply need it.

To submit a story of someone who needs assistance, visit www.arnoldic.com/hope.