More than 50 COVID-19 cases in Scott County

Last week's uptick of COVID-19 cases in Scott County continued over the weekend with two new positives reported Sunday, raising the countywide total to 51 cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Scott County Health Department issued its own updated case counts via Facebook on Friday and Saturday reporting 45 total cases and 49 total cases respectively.

The updates provided by the county also included demographic data regarding the gender, race and age of those testing positive. At the time of publication, the Scott County Health Department had not issued an update since Saturday.

Officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no increase in cases or recoveries for the third day in a row, keeping it at a total of 35 cases and 21 recoveries.

Both metrics increased most recently Thursday, when 10 new recoveries and three new cases were reported. Seven local cases remain hospitalized.

No new cases were recorded in Perry County for another consecutive day, according to DHSS data, keeping it at a total of 38 cases.

In Bollinger County, no new cases have been reported since April 9.

Two new cases were recorded in Stoddard County, bringing it to a total of 18.

One new case was recorded in Alexander County, Illinois, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday. It is the second positive case in the county. No new cases were reported in Union County, keeping its total number of cases at five.