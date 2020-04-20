SEMO Food Bank mobile food pantry rides again

Jacob Wiegand Order this photo

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold another series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures.

Area COVID-19 Response Mobiles include:

* Noon Wednesday, Cape First Church, 1317 N. Main St., Sikeston, Missouri

* 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Woodland School, Marble Hill, Missouri

* 5 p.m. April 30, Red Star Pantry, 1301 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau

The mobiles are intended for families newly in need because of job losses or reduced hours due to the coronavirus. They will be drive-through distributions, so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.

People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail showing proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

For additional information or to donate, visit www.semofoodbank.org.

Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Flag for COVID-19 Disaster Fund.