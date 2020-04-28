My view of the world has mostly consisted of what is going on outside my living room window. As I was gazing out my window, I was lost in thoughts of the spring things I was missing  the loss of activities, time with family and friends, and sitting in church. To break these thoughts, I decided to go for a brief (solo) car ride.

As I drove through town, I noticed things I might have overlooked on any other day. As I passed restaurants, I found several cars getting pick-up orders. A local shop was making deliveries to customers porches and the mailing line at the Southern convenience store was out to the street. These things made me smile from the inside out.

Why did these simple things cause such a joyous reaction? Because it dawned on me that these arent random acts, but rather conscious choices being made to support business in our town.

As I began to make my way home, I called in a to-go order and picked up some chocolate. I called to check on a couple of friends, and as I was pulling in the driveway, my phone rang. The ladies from Women Who Cause a Ruckus are going to sponsor a gift card giveaway featuring four local businesses to show their support! Catch them on social media!

Im back at my window with a better attitude and feeling blessed. I also have a healthy dose of pride for my town and my neighbors. It wont always be this way, but in the meantime, I am going to enjoy the kindness being shared across our town: the crinkling eyes that show smiles hidden behind masks, support for local businesses and friends checking on friends.

Whats trending this month? Kindness!

Yes, the thoughts and prayers for each other, supporting local businesses and neighbors, and frankly, staying home and wearing masks in public to support each other and help our fantastic medical professionals, law enforcement and firefighters  there are many acts of kindness that we are able to enjoy just differently and through a bigger window.

#capestrong

#jacksonstrong

#weareallinthistogether

#wishcape