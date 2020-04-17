Scott County COVID-19 cases continue rise; officials explain lack of location reporting; Union, Alexander counties in Illinois report first cases
Vincent Ghilione
Scott County's number of positive cases has spiked this week -- growing from 15 Monday to 41 as of Thursday afternoon -- but where those patients are has not been released to the public.
Unlike Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the Scott Coutny Health Department does not indicate where in the county the positive cases are. Explaining why on its Facebook page, health department officials contended they have been directed not to report such information.
"We have been directed by the Missouri Department of Health to list the total number of cases by County only and not the location. Their reason for this is that in smaller communities the risk of finding out the specific identity of a case is greater, thus putting that person's personal health information at risk. That person has the right to privacy just as much as anyone else. If guidance from the State changes, then we will release that information," a post stated.
Officials with the state Department of Health and Senior Services did not respond to a question, submitted through a form at the department's website, about such guidance.
Scott County's post also addressed a discrepancy between its positive cases total and the number reported on the DHSS website.
"Our numbers are correct when they are posted. The State is dealing with a ton of information and sometimes the website is behind," the social media post stated.
The county posted its updated positive cases total -- 41 and eight patients who have recovered -- about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. However, shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, the DHSS website was reporting 41 as the Scott County total.
The county's post noted it will begin reporting some demographic information -- age, sex, race -- of COVID-19 patients, beginning Friday.
New cases in area
COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grew by three from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the daily update provided by the county's Public Health Center.
The number of positive cases in the county was 35 -- 16 in Jackson, 12 in Cape Girardeau and seven elsewhere in the county. Seven patients remained hospitalized Thursday.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health information to our community.
We are here for you, stay home for us.
Exposure to the virus came from close contact with an infected person in 14 of those cases. Travel was reponsible for eight of the positive cases, and the remaining 13 cases stemmed from unknown origin. Twenty-one patients have recovered from the disease, and one county resident died from it.
Positive cases in surrounding Missouri counties as of Thursday were:
* Bollinger, 3
* Perry, 38
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
* Stoddard, 13
Until Thursday, neither Alexander County nor Union County in Illinois had reported any positive cases, but Thursday afternoon, Union County reported three positive cases, and Alexander County reported one.
SoutheastHEALTH reported Thursday it is continuing prescreening and COVID-19 testing.
A COVID-19 testing center in Arena Park operated by Saint Francis Medical Center closed Thursday.
A release from Southeast noted residents should call it virus hotline -- (573) 519-4983 -- if they believe they may be infected. Nurses staff the hotline 24 hours a day.
More to explore
-
AA in Southeast Missouri finds new ways to meet during COVID-19The requirements of Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order, while obligatory, have nonetheless complicated the lives of many Missourians. Perhaps no single organization puts such a premium on meeting in person as does Alcoholics Anonymous...
-
Cape Girardeau community supports homeless residents during pandemicHomelessness is always a public health crisis, the Rev. Renita Green said Thursday. But during a pandemic, she said unsheltered residents of Cape Girardeau without access to food, water or hygiene products are even more vulnerable. To help meet the...
-
Medieval documents give Southeast students rare opportunitiesMedieval books and pages are part of Southeast Missouri State University's Special Collections and Archives, and this fall, an upper-level course will see students researching and presenting on pieces students had a hand in selecting. Special...
-
One person shot, multiple calls investigated overnight in Cape GirardeauPolice are investigating multiple overnight reports of shots fired between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann. The first shots fired incident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday in the area of...
-
-
Lean on Me together: Cape natives perform virtual tribute to the late Bill Withers3Andy Chronister spent the first several months of 2020 listening and re-listening to the classic music of Bill Withers, an R&B pioneer in the 1970s and 1980s whose standout songs include "Ain't No Sunshine," "Grandma's Hands," "Lovely Day," and...
-
Cape Central grad survives coronavirus, takes up personal mission to help others3Walter Lamkin, Cape Girardeau Central class of 1968, is a coronavirus survivor on a mission. I was fortunate enough to get through COVID-19 relatively unscathed, said Lamkin, 69, a St. Louis real estate lawyer who contracted the virus last month...
-
Hope is the thing with feathers and a glue gunThe headline here is from an Emily Dickinson poem. She's one of my favorites, and her work has been on my mind a lot lately. You know what else the poem says about hope? It sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all. I'm seeing a lot...
-
Liberty Apartments complex in south Cape nearly ready for occupancyA 40-unit low-income housing complex in south Cape Girardeau is nearing completion and will be ready for occupancy by early next month. We have passed all the inspections and we expect to get our certificate of occupancy before the week is out,...
-
-
SFMC drive-through coronavirus test center to close16The communitywide Coronavirus Test Collection Center in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will close, effective immediately, according to a statement from Saint Francis Medical Center. If the region experiences a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the...
-
Jackson to close street during repair, overlayTwo blocks of North Missouri Street in Jackson will be closed next week, weather permitting, while street crews repair and overlay the streets asphalt pavement. The street will be closed between West Mary and West Washington streets starting...
-
Charges against Cape shooting suspect elevated to first-degree murder2The victim found Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau with apparent gunshot wounds to the back has died, according to court documents filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorneys Office. On...
-
MoDOT seeks online public input on Bollinger County bridge projectThe Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve two bridges on Highway 51 in Bollinger County, according to a news release: one over Castor River and the other over Castor River Overflow, just north of Zalma, Missouri. An online...
-
U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight next week for bridge demolitionConstruction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 at mile marker 99, between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, continues with overnight closures planned next week, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation new...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/16/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 13 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Photo Gallery 4/16/20Jefferson Elementary's "virtual fashion show"Scenes from the making of a "virtual fashion show" Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Families who came through the food distribution line at the school could have their picture taken there, but those who...
-
Cape Girardeau physician promotes a different way to treat COVID-19 patients4Richard Martin, M.D., an ear, nose and throat physician in Cape Girardeau, says a procedure he developed years ago could save those suspected of having COVID-19 from needing to undergo mechanical ventilation. Martin, with 49 years of experience as...
-
Area schools change educational approach to reach students during pandemicThe art of teaching looks drastically different today than it did a month ago. All over the country, educators and students alike are relearning what it means to attend a class or give a lecture. Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced all public...
-
Cape Regional Airport receives $17 million grant2The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $17 million grant for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday as part of the $10 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. We are very excited...
-
What is a heartbreaker? Perryville native fails to make final round in 'Jeopardy!' College Championship2Perryville, Missouri, native Londyn Lorenz wont be advancing to the finals in the Jeopardy! College Championship next week. Lorenz, a sophomore studying Arabic and international studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, trailed her...
-
Former Cape resident, parents detail battle with COVID-19, quarantine in basement3Katherine Carns knew something was wrong. The 21-year-old college student and former Cape Girardeau resident was flying back to St. Louis from Madrid when she began feeling sick somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean. It was March 13, hours before...
-
Most read 4/14/20Cape pastors call for day of prayer, fasting8Ron Watts, Mark Anderson and Gary Brothers pastor three of Cape Girardeau's largest churches, representing thousands of members and regular churchgoers. The three have also developed a unique friendship. But this week, the pastors are making a...
-
Perryville native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on TuesdayWhen Londyn Lorenz was 4 years old, her father would tune the television to a familiar game show, if just to keep her occupied so she wouldnt ask him incessant questions. That game show was Jeopardy!, now in its 36th season, and the College...
-
Free Southeast course certifying public health workers fills upHas COVID-19 increased your desire to help others? If you answered yes to that question, you may be interested in Southeast Missouri State Universitys free community health worker (CHW) certification course. Tuition and textbook fees have been...
-
Sweet relief: Jackson Donuts opens second location in Cape Girardeau3Jackson Donuts has a devoted following, and a quick glance at online reviews points to a few reasons why: friendly staff, quick service, and melt-in-your-mouth glazed doughnuts. The atmosphere doesnt hurt either. The focus is all on the food:...
-
COVID-19 cases increase by nine in Scott County; Cape Girardeau County reports one additional caseScott County health authorities reported an increase of nine COVID-19 cases Monday. Information on the state Department of Health and Senior Services website stated the countys total number of positive cases is 24, up from 15 the previous...
-
Photo Gallery 4/14/20Drive-thru food distribution at Cape First ChurchA drive-thru food distribution took place Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The event was part of a series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following...
-
Photo Gallery 4/12/20Easter drive-in services at First Baptist Church in JacksonMore than 50 vehicles parked near the intersection of Jefferson and South High streets in Jackson for a drive-in Easter Sunday service on April 12, 2020, hosted by First Baptist Church in Jackson. Senior pastor Troy Richards preached from atop a...
-
Photo Gallery 4/12/20Easter at Bald Knob Cross of Peace during COVID-19Worshipers flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace most years for the annual Easter sunrise service, but not during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were a few people at the cross, located in Alto Pass, Illinois, to conduct the service and share it...
-
Most read 4/11/20COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County now at 291Reported COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grew by three Saturday, now totaling 29, according to the county's Public Health Center. Total cases were 26 on Friday. The most concentrated cluster of positive cases, 12, is in Jackson. Ten of the...
-
Life after testing: Patient, family member share their experiences with COVID-19As coronavirus test results continue to come in and local case counts grow larger, an increasing number of people with ties to Cape Girardeau have begun sharing their firsthand encounters with the fight against COVID-19. For some of these patients,...
-
Former Howard's owner Terry Slattery remembered by friends, associates3Mentor, advocate, father figure, role model and civic-minded friend. Those are a few of the ways friends and associates are remembering Terry Slattery, former owner of Howards Athletic Goods store in Cape Girardeau. Slattery died Wednesday at his...
-
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney issues clarification in Sikeston fatal crash investigation1A statement issued Thursday by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch provided clarifications as to which agencies are investigating the fatal Feb. 29 crash involving off-duty Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper. Reached...
-
Most read 4/9/20Logan's Roadhouse fires employees, may not reopen9Just as a number of other businesses did last month, Logan's Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau "temporarily" closed its doors in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it appears the steakhouse, known for its rustic decor and free buckets of peanuts,...
-
Most read 4/9/20MSHP report reveals details of fatal Feb. 29 crash involving Sikeston DPS captain1It has been more than a month since Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri, killing one person and seriously injuring...
- Parson extends stay-home order to May 3, then 'back to work'
- Cape Girardeau hospitals take steps to cope with coronavirus costs
- Jackson announces new dates for graduation, prom
- COVID-19 cases in Scott County grow by 24 in two days
- Despite frustrations, loans are reaching businesses
- COVID-19 cases in area mostly steady Tuesday; no new Cape Girardeau County cases
- Southeast Correctional Center employee tests positive for COVID-19