Cape Kiwanis Club donates 75 box lunches to Emergency Dispatch Centers in Cape County

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau has dedicated each Thursday during the coronavirus pandemic for honoring our front-line heroes.

Additionally, we recognize that it's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week -- also known as 911 Operator's week.

With that in mind, Kiwanis partnered with Dairy Queen in Cape Girardeau and delivered 75 box lunches to four operations centers. This includes Cape Girardeau 911 Communications Center, SEMO DPS, Cape County Private Ambulance and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau sends a big "Thank you" to the "First" of the First Responders.