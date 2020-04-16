*Menu
Cape Kiwanis Club donates 75 box lunches to Emergency Dispatch Centers in Cape County

User-submitted story by Michael Anders
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Delivering 75 box lunches to the local emergency operations centers are Kiwanis members Randy Tingle, Ronn Unterreiner, James Banken and Michael Anders.

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau has dedicated each Thursday during the coronavirus pandemic for honoring our front-line heroes.

Additionally, we recognize that it's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week -- also known as 911 Operator's week.

With that in mind, Kiwanis partnered with Dairy Queen in Cape Girardeau and delivered 75 box lunches to four operations centers. This includes Cape Girardeau 911 Communications Center, SEMO DPS, Cape County Private Ambulance and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau sends a big "Thank you" to the "First" of the First Responders.

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau thanks our local 911 operators.

