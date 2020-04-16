CREATIVE EDGE: FREE NETFLIX STYLE STREAMING TELEVISION APPS FOR HEARTLAND CHURCHES DURING COVID-19

Creative Edge of Cape Girardeau, Missouri has recently announced the release of their newest streamingTV application for churches across the Heartland. As we are all adapting to our new normal of staying home amid the COVID-19 virus, Creative Edge has been working diligently to develop a one-of-a-kind tool for churches and organizations that would help pastors deliver their messages directly to televisions anywhere in the world, anytime. In addition, the company has decided to offer this streamingTV service FREE of charge through June 1, 2020.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the enforcement of social distancing, and the restriction of large group gatherings, most traditional worship services have already transitioned to online. Churches have been forced to utilize broadcasts with Facebook, YouTube, or other web services. Although these practices have been highly effective in keeping congregations connected, it may not be ideal to watch a church service from your phone or computer. That is why the Creative Edge team believes streamingTV is the perfect solution. In an age where Americans are consuming hours of television content from streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and more, Creative Edge believes that streamingTV technology is the future of media and content delivery. Custom streaming apps are available on platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Jason Wray, CEO of Creative Edge said, In this unprecedented time, we felt that this was an opportunity to serve those that serve our communities with a message of faith and hope. And thats exactly what we all need in this uncertain time.

Creative Edge has already had several Heartland churches take them up on their offer. We will do everything in our power to accommodate the demand from our area's churches. We are honored to be able to give back in this time and I couldnt be more proud of my team for what theyve been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time, Wray said.

Creative Edge, Inc. is a full-service marketing agency that helps businesses stay on the forefront of their industry with innovative tools and world-class video production, digital strategy, design, and social media management.