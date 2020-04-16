COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau, Scott counties grow by two each

COVID-19 positive cases grew by two Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county's Public Health Center.

Officials reported 32 cases in the county -- 14 in Jackson, 11 in Cape Girardeau and seven elsewhere in the county. Six patients remain hospitalized.

Scott County officials reported two more cases, as well, bringing the total in that county to 26. That number is up from 15 cases Monday.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health information to our community.

We are here for you, stay home for us.

Scott County Health Department officials have not released information about the location of the positive cases. Administrator Barry Cook said by telephone Wednesday the county had been directed by state officials not to release geographic information about the positive cases. Cook said the withholding was because of the county's rural nature and "small towns."

State of Missouri officials did not immediately respond to questions regarding the discrepancy in reporting Wednesday afternoon.

Positive COVID-19 cases in surrounding Missouri counties as of Wednesday were:

* Bollinger, 3

Join the newsletter Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)

* Perry, 38

* Stoddard, 13

Missouri officials reported at total of 4,895 cases Wednesday, with 147 deaths and 50,432 residents -- 0.8% of the state's population -- tested.

Neither Union County nor Alexander County in Illinois have reported a positive case.