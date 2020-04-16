Prayer 4-16-20
O Lord Jesus, we stand with open hands raised to you in praise. Amen.
Cape Girardeau hospitals take steps to cope with coronavirus costsSaying they are squarely in the center of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cape Girardeaus hospitals are adjusting staffing schedules, wages and employee benefits in an effort to mitigate revenue losses caused by the outbreak. We are doing the best we...
Cape Central grad survives coronavirus, takes up personal mission to help others1Walter Lamkin, Cape Girardeau Central class of 1968, is a coronavirus survivor on a mission. I was fortunate enough to get through COVID-19 relatively unscathed, said Lamkin, 69, a St. Louis real estate lawyer who contracted the virus last month...
Hope is the thing with feathers and a glue gunThe headline here is from an Emily Dickinson poem. She's one of my favorites, and her work has been on my mind a lot lately. You know what else the poem says about hope? It sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all. I'm seeing a lot...
Liberty Apartments complex in south Cape nearly ready for occupancyA 40-unit low-income housing complex in south Cape Girardeau is nearing completion and will be ready for occupancy by early next month. We have passed all the inspections and we expect to get our certificate of occupancy before the week is out,...
Jackson announces new dates for graduation, prom1The Jackson School District has tentatively rescheduled graduation and prom for summertime dates, according to director of communications Merideth Pobst. Commencement is tentatively scheduled for June 19, Pobst said, and prom is tentatively...
COVID-19 cases in Scott County grow by 24 in two daysCOVID-19 positive cases grew significantly in Scott County on Wednesday, according to the Scott County Health Department. The number of positive cases in the county now totals 39. That number has grown from 15 as of Monday. Scott County Health...
SFMC drive-through coronavirus test center to close10The communitywide Coronavirus Test Collection Center in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will close, effective immediately, according to a statement from Saint Francis Medical Center. If the region experiences a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the...
Jackson to close street during repair, overlayTwo blocks of North Missouri Street in Jackson will be closed next week, weather permitting, while street crews repair and overlay the streets asphalt pavement. The street will be closed between West Mary and West Washington streets starting...
Charges against Cape shooting suspect elevated to first-degree murder1The victim found Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau with apparent gunshot wounds to the back has died, according to court documents filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorneys Office. On...
MoDOT seeks online public input on Bollinger County bridge projectThe Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve two bridges on Highway 51 in Bollinger County, according to a news release: one over Castor River and the other over Castor River Overflow, just north of Zalma, Missouri. An online...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/16/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 13 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Cape Girardeau physician promotes a different way to treat COVID-19 patients3Richard Martin, M.D., an ear, nose and throat physician in Cape Girardeau, says a procedure he developed years ago could save those suspected of having COVID-19 from needing to undergo mechanical ventilation. Martin, with 49 years of experience as...
Despite frustrations, loans are reaching businesses2Short-term government loans are beginning to reach area businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic despite what some lenders describe as a clunky and somewhat frustrating loan application process. Clunky is probably a generous word, said...
Area schools change educational approach to reach students during pandemicThe art of teaching looks drastically different today than it did a month ago. All over the country, educators and students alike are relearning what it means to attend a class or give a lecture. Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced all public...
Cape Regional Airport receives $17 million grantThe U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $17 million grant for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday as part of the $10 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. We are very excited...
What is a heartbreaker? Perryville native fails to make final round in 'Jeopardy!' College Championship2Perryville, Missouri, native Londyn Lorenz wont be advancing to the finals in the Jeopardy! College Championship next week. Lorenz, a sophomore studying Arabic and international studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, trailed her...
COVID-19 cases in area mostly steady Tuesday; no new Cape Girardeau County cases5No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County, with the total remaining at 30. Eleven county residents have recovered from the disease, and one has died. Six county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the positive...
Southeast Correctional Center employee tests positive for COVID-19A member of the Southeast Correctional Center team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekend message from Missouri Department of Corrections director Anne Precythe. The prison employee had last entered the Charleston, Missouri,...
Former Cape resident, parents detail battle with COVID-19, quarantine in basement3Katherine Carns knew something was wrong. The 21-year-old college student and former Cape Girardeau resident was flying back to St. Louis from Madrid when she began feeling sick somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean. It was March 13, hours before...
Most read 4/14/20Cape pastors call for day of prayer, fasting7Ron Watts, Mark Anderson and Gary Brothers pastor three of Cape Girardeau's largest churches, representing thousands of members and regular churchgoers. The three have also developed a unique friendship. But this week, the pastors are making a...
Perryville native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on TuesdayWhen Londyn Lorenz was 4 years old, her father would tune the television to a familiar game show, if just to keep her occupied so she wouldnt ask him incessant questions. That game show was Jeopardy!, now in its 36th season, and the College...
Free Southeast course certifying public health workers fills upHas COVID-19 increased your desire to help others? If you answered yes to that question, you may be interested in Southeast Missouri State Universitys free community health worker (CHW) certification course. Tuition and textbook fees have been...
Sweet relief: Jackson Donuts opens second location in Cape Girardeau3Jackson Donuts has a devoted following, and a quick glance at online reviews points to a few reasons why: friendly staff, quick service, and melt-in-your-mouth glazed doughnuts. The atmosphere doesnt hurt either. The focus is all on the food:...
Photo Gallery 4/14/20Drive-thru food distribution at Cape First ChurchA drive-thru food distribution took place Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The event was part of a series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following...
Photo Gallery 4/12/20Easter drive-in services at First Baptist Church in JacksonMore than 50 vehicles parked near the intersection of Jefferson and South High streets in Jackson for a drive-in Easter Sunday service on April 12, 2020, hosted by First Baptist Church in Jackson. Senior pastor Troy Richards preached from atop a...
Photo Gallery 4/12/20Easter at Bald Knob Cross of Peace during COVID-19Worshipers flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace most years for the annual Easter sunrise service, but not during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were a few people at the cross, located in Alto Pass, Illinois, to conduct the service and share it...
Most read 4/11/20COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County now at 291Reported COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grew by three Saturday, now totaling 29, according to the county's Public Health Center. Total cases were 26 on Friday. The most concentrated cluster of positive cases, 12, is in Jackson. Ten of the...
Most read 4/10/20Life after testing: Patient, family member share their experiences with COVID-19As coronavirus test results continue to come in and local case counts grow larger, an increasing number of people with ties to Cape Girardeau have begun sharing their firsthand encounters with the fight against COVID-19. For some of these patients,...
Most read 4/10/20Former Howard's owner Terry Slattery remembered by friends, associates3Mentor, advocate, father figure, role model and civic-minded friend. Those are a few of the ways friends and associates are remembering Terry Slattery, former owner of Howards Athletic Goods store in Cape Girardeau. Slattery died Wednesday at his...
Logan's Roadhouse fires employees, may not reopen9Just as a number of other businesses did last month, Logan's Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau "temporarily" closed its doors in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it appears the steakhouse, known for its rustic decor and free buckets of peanuts,...
MSHP report reveals details of fatal Feb. 29 crash involving Sikeston DPS captain1It has been more than a month since Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri, killing one person and seriously injuring...
Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 death; positive cases rise to 24COVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...