Opinion
When will COVID-19 cases peak in Cape Girardeau County?
On a recent call with Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, he talked about one of the challenges of working from home with around-the-clock work: knowing what day it is. The new "days of the week are basically yesterday, today and tomorrow," Blunt said.
Information is changing so quickly outside of the consistent message of wash your hands regularly and at length, social distance and (relatively new) wear masks when in public, that some things known today might be different tomorrow. Here are answers to this week's questions. If you have other questions, please email me at jrust@semissourian.com.
Is it true that Saint Francis Healthcare System is furloughing staff?
Yes. According to a hospital spokesperson, no one is being laid off, but some staff members are being temporarily furloughed, which "guarantee[s] their jobs back," or they are "taking off a week at a time, alternating weeks to cover work responsibilities." In addition, according to Saint Francis President and CEO Maryann Reese: "Members of the Executive Team and Saint Francis Medical Partners have taken a voluntary, temporary pay reduction ranging from 10 to as much as 50 percent to lessen the financial burden on the organization."
Meanwhile, at SoutheastHEALTH, staff has not been furloughed. But the hospital will delay its contribution to its retirement plan for 12 months. It has also cut back on marketing and other discretionary expenses.
The financial challenge for many hospitals across the country, according to the Wall Street Journal, is that they shut down elective surgeries in order to be prepared for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases. With the surge most often not happening as originally predicted, hospitals are left with high fixed costs -- including most of their workforce -- but greatly reduced revenue.
Cost-cutting steps such as those being taken at the two Cape Girardeau hospitals are being repeated across the country.
On the call with Sen. Blunt, who was talking to a group of Missouri Chamber of Commerce members, he called the amount of government relief provided so far to hospitals as "not enough."
"Hospitals have been asked to stand down. To not do the normal elective work they would be doing, and because of that, they are short a lot of income," Blunt said. He is working with other senators and the administration to determine what needs to be done next.
Never miss another column
Get Jon K. Rust's column delivered to your inbox
Blunt has been consistent in arguing for "extraordinary and necessarily quick action" during this crisis, even if each step is not "perfect".
In another call with Blunt, this one with members of the Cape and Jackson chambers of commerce, the senator said: "There are two fights going on. One is the fight against the virus, and the other is the fight for the economy. Winning the fight against the virus, by the way, is one of the ways we need to win the fight for the economy."
When are COVID-19 cases expected to peak in Cape Girardeau County?
According to Maria Davis, "The [Cape Girardeau County Public] Health Center does not have enough data at this time to accurately model Cape County's peak or projected numbers. There are several different models available projecting Missouri numbers, but accuracy at this time is unknown. We do believe the more testing we do, the more cases we expect to see."
For those who follow the news, you already know that the projected number of deaths in the United States dropped from a high of 2.2 million people (with no mitigation policies) to around 60,000 to 80,000, depending on the model. High points in the curve have fluctuated, too. But some of the most commonly cited models point to Missouri's top of the curve as being in the next two weeks, nearly a month earlier than previously projected.
Are there any demographic trends, particularly regarding minorities, for those who test positive in Cape County?
"No specific trends are identified at this time in regards to minority communities," Davis said in an email. "The connections we can identify are travel-related cases and cases due to close contact with a positive case."
Who is keeping rapid tests from coming to Cape Girardeau? Are they available anywhere in Southeast Missouri? Are local officials asking for them?
According to Davis: "The Health Center was informed on Tuesday, April 7, that the State of Missouri had received 15 of the COVID-19 Point of Care Testing machines (Abott ID Now) through the U.S. Health and Human Services. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been working with a White House Committee on determining the geographical areas where these machines should be considered for deployment. Once the locations are confirmed, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will provide further information."
She continued: "The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has requested that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services consider placing one of the 15 machines allotted to Missouri in Cape Girardeau County."
Meanwhile, my understanding from other sources is that private entities are seeking the tests but have so far been unsuccessful in being prioritized against other areas of the country.
Can you explain what Apple (iPhone) and Google (Android) are planning with coronavirus contact tracing?
In short and simple terms, these companies provide the operating systems for almost all of the smart phones in the United States. In partnership, they are creating a tool that would help determine if a person has come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The tool would use Bluetooth, and it is being set up to be anonymous and "opt-in". But if activated, a user could theoretically discover if he or she had been in close proximity for a risky period of time with someone (identity NOT shared) who had tested positive.
Technology and other details are currently being developed, including how public health authorities would confirm "positives" before they are shared. No one wants to create a panic by "positives" being falsely entered into the system.
Apple and Google said they plan to roll out "tracing" in mid-May. Since the technology would be built into the operating systems, users would not need to install it (outside of a normal software update). However, it would be their decision on whether to activate it.
More about this later. In the meantime, be safe. And don't stop exercising and getting fresh air.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Seeking good news, hope in an era of coronavirus? (4/11/20)
- What to know about food deliveries, handling cash, loss of taste and COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau (4/9/20)
- An update on masks, rapid tests and ventilators in Cape (4/4/20)
- If someone tests positive, how would you know if you should be concerned (4/2/20)
- More good news, COVID-19 rapid test approved by FDA (3/31/20)
- Some good news in the analysis of COVID-19 rates (3/26/20)
- Family takes 'a whack' out of the coronavirus (3/21/20)
Comments
More to explore
-
Editorial (4/15/20)1ST50K competition now accepting applicationsCodefi and the Marquette Tech District are now accepting applications for the annual 1ST50K competition. This year's competition has a focus on Southeast Missouri entrepreneurs, and winners will receive a $50,000 grant to further develop their...
-
Column (4/15/20)American truckers: our new first respondersSHIPPENSBURG, Pa. -- Chet Eby is making sure you will get all of the bacon you need for breakfast, or that thinly sliced prosciutto and provolone sandwich you've been craving. It is a Wednesday afternoon, and the 31-year-old has his young sons,...
-
Column (4/14/20)Cape pastors call for day of prayer, fastingRon Watts, Mark Anderson and Gary Brothers pastor three of Cape Girardeau's largest churches, representing thousands of members and regular churchgoers. The three have also developed a unique friendship. But this week, the pastors are making a...
-
Column (4/14/20)Coronavirus creates chaos for high school seniors, but there's hopeChildren grow up with this moment in mind. They watch their older siblings experiencing it, join with family members preparing for it and even see old pictures of their parents enjoying it. And now that it's their turn, the C-word seems to have...
-
Column (4/13/20)Blaming China and WHO isn't scapegoatingPresident Donald Trump slammed the World Health Organization at a news briefing last week and was immediately accused of scapegoating. Peter Baker of The New York Times tweeted that Trump has found a new villain for the coronavirus pandemic, and...
-
-
Column (4/13/20)Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?Marshal Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto commanded the Imperial Japanese Navy in World War II until he was killed in April 1943. Despite the dialogue from the 1970 WWII film "Tora! Tora! Tora!" Yamamoto probably did not say in the aftermath of the Pearl...
-
Fruitland girls use chalk art to share message of hope; assistant publisher performs on piano an Easter classicThere are numerous angles to the chaos of COVID-19, ranging from health to financial to education. But there's also an emotional toll that each of us copes with in different ways. Consider children, now home and missing time at school with their...
-
Seeking good news, hope in an era of coronavirus?The pace of change and new information can be daunting. But what holds firm is the human spirit -- and those helping others in times of need and disruption. I see it in the people I work with -- and in many of the stories we report. I see it at the...
-
-
Stop the political rash decisionsA pandemic is not the time for imprudent public policies. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis, like many earlier ones, has resuscitated some seriously flawed ideas. I fear we may see two such notions implemented within the next few days or weeks. One...
-
-
-
Our hope in Christ's victory over deathMany things about Christianity are counterintuitive but none more than this: God the perfect Father sent Jesus the perfect Son to Earth as a human being to suffer and die for the sins of imperfect human beings so that those who believe in the Son...
-
Editorial (4/10/20)It's Good Friday, but Easter Sunday is comingToday is Good Friday, the day Christians observe the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary. It will be an unusual Good Friday and Easter weekend. Churches will not meet in person for Holy Week and Easter celebrations. Instead, live streamed...
-
Column (4/9/20)What to know about food deliveries, handling cash, loss of taste and COVID-19 in Cape GirardeauWith federal health authorities encouraging the wearing of masks in public, I made my first trip to the grocery store in one. It was from a batch of masks bought years ago from a hardware store for a home project. I'm not sure how much protection it...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (4/8/20)Arkansas tornadoes a reminder to take severe weather alerts seriouslyLate last month, two dozen tornadoes wreaked havoc in northeast Arkansas. While there were more than 20 injuries, the storm did not claim any lives. Part of the reason for no fatalities can be traced to more people staying at home due to COVID-19...
-
Editorial (4/6/20)MoDOT exemptions make sense during pandemicTemporary exemptions for truck drivers have been made by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Gov. Mike Parson as the nation grapples with the effects to commerce of the coronavirus. MoDOT increased the weight allowance for...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/3/20)Do your due diligence to avoid fraudulent Covid-19 schemesDealing with the health concerns of the novel coronavirus is challenging on its own, but it's even more complicated when you consider the actions of bad actors who purvey on the fears of unsuspecting individuals. Southeast Missourian reporter Ben...
-
Editorial (4/1/20)EDITORIAL: Thanks to those assembling masks for health care workersAmidst the fear and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, there has been positive news of individuals and organizations stepping up to support one another. The Southeast Missourian reported recently on a few people who are making masks and...
-
Editorial (3/30/20)New SEMO men's basketball coach has opportunity to build successful programSoutheast Missouri State University has a new basketball coach in Brad Korn. Korn, 38, is from Plano, Illinois and played and coached at Southern Illinois University. Along with a stint at Missouri State, Korn was part of the Kansas State basketball...
-
-
Editorial (3/27/20)Local businesses need your support now more than everAlong with the physical and emotional toll COVID-19 has taken, the virus is making life particularly hard for small business owners and their employees. The Cape Chamber and Jackson Chamber of Commerce have voiced their support for local businesses,...
-
Letter (3/17/20)Coronavirus opportunity for TrumpPresidents can be largely defined by how they deal with crises or disasters: FDR during World War II, JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11. I think the coronavirus crisis will go a long way to define President Trump. At first...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.