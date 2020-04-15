COVID-19 cases in area mostly steady Tuesday; no new Cape Girardeau County cases

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County, with the total remaining at 30.

Eleven county residents have recovered from the disease, and one has died. Six county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the positive cases, 13 involve residents in Jackson, 10 in Cape Girardeau and seven in other areas of the county.

Saint Francis Medical Center has administered 846 tests, with 16 returning positive and 732 negative.

Southeast Hospital has adminstered 222 tests, with five positive results and 182 negative.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health information to our community.

We are here for you, stay home for us.

Cross Trails Medical Center has administered 34 tests, with zero positive results and 33 negative.

Other health care providers in the county have reported eight positive cases.

Positive cases in surrounding Missouri counties as of Tuesday were:

* Bollinger, 3

Join the newsletter Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)

* Perry, 38

* Scott, 25

* Stoddard, 12

As of Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,686 cases in the state, 133 deaths and a total of 48,803 Missourians tested for the virus.

Neither Union County nor Alexander County in Illinois have reported a positive case.