Southeast Correctional Center employee tests positive for COVID-19
A member of the Southeast Correctional Center team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekend message from Missouri Department of Corrections director Anne Precythe.
The prison employee had last entered the Charleston, Missouri, facility April 7, and he is currently in quarantine, Precythe stated.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Corrections website for COVID-19 information stated the employee "did not have close contact with offenders" and staff members who had close contact with the employee have been quarantined.
In a Facebook post Monday night, the Mississippi County Health Department noted the prison employee who tested positive is not a resident of Mississippi County.
"This is the only COVID-19 positive test result among staff or offenders at SECC," Precythe stated in her weekend message.
According to the message, it is also the only case of COVID-19 in which an institutional staff member worked in a facility within 14 days of testing positive.
The Southeast Correctional Center employee is the seventh Missouri Department of Corrections employee to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first Department of Corrections positive case was announced March 27 and involved a Northwest Missouri probation and parole team member receiving treatment in an area hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Later that week, Precythe issued messages disclosing her department's second, third and fourth COVID-19 positive employees -- a Jefferson City office team member, a Kansas City probation and parole team member and a St. Louis probation and parole team member, respectively.
On April 3, the director stated a staff member at Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City became the fifth Department of Corrections employee to have tested positive for the virus.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health information to our community.
We are here for you, stay home for us.
The employee had been on "unrelated leave" for 21 days, the message stated, and the Jefferson City prison staff member last entered the facility March 12.
According to the department's website, he had no direct contact with offenders or staff during the 14-day period preceding his positive test.
In a message last week, Precythe disclosed the sixth Missouri Department of Corrections case involving a non-prison Missouri Vocational Enterprises staff member who tested positive April 7.
Protecting offenders
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Preventative measures were implemented in Missouri prison systems in early March to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, and a 30-day suspension of all offender visitations was announced in a March 12 news release.
A second news release was issued the next day with additional details of departmental efforts to contain the spread of the virus, followed by various, smaller changes to improve the effectiveness of containment efforts.
A full list of the mitigation protocols can be found at www.doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19, the Missouri Department of Corrections page for COVID-19 information.
The department announced the first reported case of COVID-19 among Missouri Department of Corrections offenders in a March 23 news release, which stated the offender to have tested positive after being in isolation since March 4.
According to the department's website, the offender tested positive while already hospitalized in Kansas City with other medical conditions, but he had no direct contact with offenders or staff during the 14-day period preceding his positive test.
"Protecting the health, safety and security of our staff, offenders and the public remains our top priority, and the department continues to take precautions to mitigate the potential spread of the virus," the March 23 release stated.
He later tested negative twice and remained hospitalized with multiple medical conditions, and he died April 2 in the hospital.
Gov. Mike Parson mentioned the patient in a March 31 news release, which also stated the following procedures being in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons.
* Suspended offender visits as of March 12
* Suspended offender transfers among facilities
* Screening all offenders on intake
* Screening all staff and others entering a facility
* Strict sanitation schedule and guidelines at every prison
* Ample cleaning supplies at every prison
* Around-the-clock on-site medical care at every prison
* Isolation cells, wings and units identified for use, if needed, at every prison
Throughout the state, a total of about 11,000 correctional employees supervise about 27,000 people in institutions and 62,000 on probation and parole, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections website.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the website stated there are no cases of COVID-19 among offenders inside any Missouri Department of Corrections facility. A total of 47 inmates were reported to have been tested.
More to explore
-
Area schools change educational approach to reach students during pandemicThe art of teaching looks drastically different today than it did a month ago. All over the country, educators and students alike are relearning what it means to attend a class or give a lecture. Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced all public and...
-
Cape Girardeau physician promotes a safer way to treat COVID-19 patientsRichard Martin, M.D., an ear, nose and throat physician in Cape Girardeau, says a procedure he developed years ago could save those suspected of having COVID-19 from needing to undergo mechanical ventilation. Martin, with 49 years of experience as...
-
What is a heartbreaker? Perryville native fails to make final round in 'Jeopardy!' College ChampionshipPerryville, Missouri, native Londyn Lorenz won't be advancing to the finals in the "Jeopardy!" College Championship next week. Lorenz, a sophomore studying Arabic and international studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, trailed her...
-
Cape Regional Airport receives $17 million grantThe U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $17 million grant for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday as part of the $10 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. "We are very excited...
-
Former Cape resident, parents detail battle with COVID-19, quarantine in basement3Katherine Carns knew something was wrong. The 21-year-old college student and former Cape Girardeau resident was flying back to St. Louis from Madrid when she began feeling sick somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean. It was March 13, hours before...
-
Perryville native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on TuesdayWhen Londyn Lorenz was 4 years old, her father would tune the television to a familiar game show, if just to keep her occupied so she wouldnt ask him incessant questions. That game show was Jeopardy!, now in its 36th season, and the College...
-
Sweet relief: Jackson Donuts opens second location in Cape Girardeau2Jackson Donuts has a devoted following, and a quick glance at online reviews points to a few reasons why: friendly staff, quick service, and melt-in-your-mouth glazed doughnuts. The atmosphere doesnt hurt either. The focus is all on the food:...
-
-
Suspect arrested in Saturday night shooting; victim transferred to St. Louis hospitalA suspect has been taken into police custody on charges of one Class A felony count of first-degree assault and one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action in relation to a Saturday night shooting in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street...
-
Photo Gallery 4/14/20Drive-thru food distribution at Cape First ChurchA drive-thru food distribution took place Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The event was part of a series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following...
-
-
Empty on Easter: Local churches adapt to alternative service because of coronavirus pandemicWorshippers traditionally flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois, for the annual Easter sunrise service. The tradition was disrupted this year by the spread of the coronavirus, and the same can be said at churches around the...
-
BBB warns business owners of phony grant offersThe Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau last week warned its Facebook followers of a scam targeting businesses that may be vulnerable because of the pandemic. Whitney Quick, regional director of the Cape BBB, spoke to small...
-
Gunshot victim found Saturday night in 1000 block of South Ellis in Cape3A man with apparent gunshot wounds to his back was located shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. The victim was conscious, Hann stated, and was...
-
Photo Gallery 4/12/20Easter drive-in services at First Baptist Church in JacksonMore than 50 vehicles parked near the intersection of Jefferson and South High streets in Jackson for a drive-in Easter Sunday service on April 12, 2020, hosted by First Baptist Church in Jackson. Senior pastor Troy Richards preached from atop a...
-
Photo Gallery 4/12/20Easter at Bald Knob Cross of Peace during COVID-19Worshipers flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace most years for the annual Easter sunrise service, but not during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were a few people at the cross, located in Alto Pass, Illinois, to conduct the service and share it...
-
COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County now at 291Reported COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grew by three Saturday, now totaling 29, according to the county's Public Health Center. Total cases were 26 on Friday. The most concentrated cluster of positive cases, 12, is in Jackson. Ten of the...
-
State funding cut halts pay for student employees; graduation postponement date announcedState funding cut halts pay for student employees; graduation postponement date announced In a letter delivered by SEAlert to the university community Thursday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced restrictions to...
-
Virtual doctor's visits available, increasing in Sikeston area1SIKESTON, Mo. -- When Sikeston resident Amy Evans recently called to make a doctor's appointment for her teenage son, she learned he could be seen through a virtual visit. "They offered the telehealth, and we were interested. We were trying to avoid...
-
Alternative to store-bought hand sanitizer being made locallyWith hand sanitizer disappearing from store shelves nearly as quickly as it's being restocked, some residents are turning to alternative sources. In March, the Food and Drug Administration issued guidance on how to compound hand sanitizer. That...
-
Ortmann Woodcraft builds face shieldsJon Ortmann saw a need for more safety equipment for law enforcement, and wanted to help. Ortmann, who co-owns Ortmann Woodcraft with his wife Deborah, does a lot of laser cutting with his woodworking business, he said, and knew he could make...
-
Nothing will stop us: Educators pressing onMacee Hoskins was supposed to have more time as a high school senior. The Cape Girardeau Central High School student was looking forward to a final season of track and field, senior prom, graduation and the chance to say her "final goodbyes" to...
-
Separated by pandemic, church is still together in faithVAN BUREN, Mo. -- When Brother Ron Robinson of First Baptist Church of Van Buren gives his Easter Sermon this Sunday, he'll be standing in a movie projection room above a congregation of vehicles. Amidst a pandemic that prevented any kind of...
-
Stay-at-home families share their smiles and storiesUntil We Meet Again Stay-at-home families share their smiles and stories Photos and text by Jacob Wiegand People across the United States are staying home in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19. The same is true of many in Cape Girardeau...
-
Cape Girardeau County COVID-19 cases inch up to 261COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County inched up Friday, totaling 26, compared to 24 on Thursday. The county's Public Health Center reported the uptick in its daily update. Nearly half the positive cases, 12, are in Jackson, with another eight...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/13/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 6 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Local News 4/10/20Red Cross, United Way offer disinfectant wipes for blood donationsBlood donations and disinfectant wipes are two things that are in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has led to cancellation of thousands of blood drives across the country as well as a nationwide shortage of disinfectant wipes...
-
Local News 4/10/20Gov. Parson orders schools to remain closed for remainder of school year5COLUMBIA, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday ordered public and charter schools to stay closed for the rest of the year, while an additional 91,000 Missouri residents applied for unemployment last week as the economic toll from the coronavirus...
-
Life after testing: Patient, family member share their experiences with COVID-19As coronavirus test results continue to come in and local case counts grow larger, an increasing number of people with ties to Cape Girardeau have begun sharing their firsthand encounters with the fight against COVID-19. For some of these patients,...
-
Former Howard's owner Terry Slattery remembered by friends, associates3Mentor, advocate, father figure, role model and civic-minded friend. Those are a few of the ways friends and associates are remembering Terry Slattery, former owner of Howards Athletic Goods store in Cape Girardeau. Slattery died Wednesday at his...
-
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney issues clarification in Sikeston fatal crash investigation1A statement issued Thursday by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch provided clarifications as to which agencies are investigating the fatal Feb. 29 crash involving off-duty Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper. Reached...
-
-
Logan's Roadhouse fires employees, may not reopen7Just as a number of other businesses did last month, Logan's Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau "temporarily" closed its doors in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it appears the steakhouse, known for its rustic decor and free buckets of peanuts,...
-
MSHP report reveals details of fatal Feb. 29 crash involving Sikeston DPS captain1It has been more than a month since Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri, killing one person and seriously injuring...
-
Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 death; positive cases rise to 24COVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...
-
Most read 4/8/20Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 deathCOVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...
- Despite frustrations, loans are reaching businesses
- COVID-19 cases in area mostly steady Tuesday; no new Cape Girardeau County cases
- Cape pastors call for day of prayer, fasting
- Free Southeast course certifying public health workers fills up
- COVID-19 cases increase by nine in Scott County; Cape Girardeau County reports one additional case
- Blacks disproportionate percentage of Missouri virus deaths
- COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County do not grow on Easter Sunday