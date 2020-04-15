Prayer 4-15-20
O Heavenly Father, may we daily seek the truth and be committed to honesty. Amen.
Despite frustrations, loans are reaching businesses1Short-term government loans are beginning to reach area businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic despite what some lenders describe as a clunky and somewhat frustrating loan application process. Clunky is probably a generous word, said...
Area schools change educational approach to reach students during pandemicThe art of teaching looks drastically different today than it did a month ago. All over the country, educators and students alike are relearning what it means to attend a class or give a lecture. Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced all public...
Cape Girardeau physician promotes a safer way to treat COVID-19 patientsRichard Martin, M.D., an ear, nose and throat physician in Cape Girardeau, says a procedure he developed years ago could save those suspected of having COVID-19 from needing to undergo mechanical ventilation. Martin, with 49 years of experience as...
Cape Regional Airport receives $17 million grantThe U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $17 million grant for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday as part of the $10 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. We are very excited...
What is a heartbreaker? Perryville native fails to make final round in 'Jeopardy!' College Championship1Perryville, Missouri, native Londyn Lorenz wont be advancing to the finals in the Jeopardy! College Championship next week. Lorenz, a sophomore studying Arabic and international studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, trailed her...
COVID-19 cases in area mostly steady Tuesday; no new Cape Girardeau County cases1No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County, with the total remaining at 30. Eleven county residents have recovered from the disease, and one has died. Six county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the positive...
Southeast Correctional Center employee tests positive for COVID-19A member of the Southeast Correctional Center team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekend message from Missouri Department of Corrections director Anne Precythe. The prison employee had last entered the Charleston, Missouri,...
Former Cape resident, parents detail battle with COVID-19, quarantine in basement3Katherine Carns knew something was wrong. The 21-year-old college student and former Cape Girardeau resident was flying back to St. Louis from Madrid when she began feeling sick somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean. It was March 13, hours before...
Perryville native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on TuesdayWhen Londyn Lorenz was 4 years old, her father would tune the television to a familiar game show, if just to keep her occupied so she wouldnt ask him incessant questions. That game show was Jeopardy!, now in its 36th season, and the College...
Free Southeast course certifying public health workers fills upHas COVID-19 increased your desire to help others? If you answered yes to that question, you may be interested in Southeast Missouri State Universitys free community health worker (CHW) certification course. Tuition and textbook fees have been...
Sweet relief: Jackson Donuts opens second location in Cape Girardeau2Jackson Donuts has a devoted following, and a quick glance at online reviews points to a few reasons why: friendly staff, quick service, and melt-in-your-mouth glazed doughnuts. The atmosphere doesnt hurt either. The focus is all on the food:...
COVID-19 cases increase by nine in Scott County; Cape Girardeau County reports one additional caseScott County health authorities reported an increase of nine COVID-19 cases Monday. Information on the state Department of Health and Senior Services website stated the countys total number of positive cases is 24, up from 15 the previous...
Suspect arrested in Saturday night shooting; victim transferred to St. Louis hospitalA suspect has been taken into police custody on charges of one Class A felony count of first-degree assault and one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action in relation to a Saturday night shooting in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street...
Photo Gallery 4/14/20Drive-thru food distribution at Cape First ChurchA drive-thru food distribution took place Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The event was part of a series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following...
Empty on Easter: Local churches adapt to alternative service because of coronavirus pandemicWorshippers traditionally flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois, for the annual Easter sunrise service. The tradition was disrupted this year by the spread of the coronavirus, and the same can be said at churches around the...
COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County do not grow on Easter Sunday6Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported Sunday no new COVID-19 cases in the county. Positive cases in the county remained at 29. To date, 11 patients in the county have recovered from the disease, and one person died from...
BBB warns business owners of phony grant offersThe Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau last week warned its Facebook followers of a scam targeting businesses that may be vulnerable because of the pandemic. Whitney Quick, regional director of the Cape BBB, spoke to small...
Gunshot victim found Saturday night in 1000 block of South Ellis in Cape3A man with apparent gunshot wounds to his back was located shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. The victim was conscious, Hann stated, and was...
Photo Gallery 4/12/20Easter drive-in services at First Baptist Church in JacksonMore than 50 vehicles parked near the intersection of Jefferson and South High streets in Jackson for a drive-in Easter Sunday service on April 12, 2020, hosted by First Baptist Church in Jackson. Senior pastor Troy Richards preached from atop a...
Photo Gallery 4/12/20Easter at Bald Knob Cross of Peace during COVID-19Worshipers flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace most years for the annual Easter sunrise service, but not during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were a few people at the cross, located in Alto Pass, Illinois, to conduct the service and share it...
COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County now at 291Reported COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grew by three Saturday, now totaling 29, according to the county's Public Health Center. Total cases were 26 on Friday. The most concentrated cluster of positive cases, 12, is in Jackson. Ten of the...
State funding cut halts pay for student employees; graduation postponement date announcedState funding cut halts pay for student employees; graduation postponement date announced In a letter delivered by SEAlert to the university community Thursday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced restrictions to...
Virtual doctor's visits available, increasing in Sikeston area1SIKESTON, Mo. -- When Sikeston resident Amy Evans recently called to make a doctor's appointment for her teenage son, she learned he could be seen through a virtual visit. "They offered the telehealth, and we were interested. We were trying to avoid...
Alternative to store-bought hand sanitizer being made locallyWith hand sanitizer disappearing from store shelves nearly as quickly as it's being restocked, some residents are turning to alternative sources. In March, the Food and Drug Administration issued guidance on how to compound hand sanitizer. That...
Ortmann Woodcraft builds face shieldsJon Ortmann saw a need for more safety equipment for law enforcement, and wanted to help. Ortmann, who co-owns Ortmann Woodcraft with his wife Deborah, does a lot of laser cutting with his woodworking business, he said, and knew he could make...
Nothing will stop us: Educators pressing onMacee Hoskins was supposed to have more time as a high school senior. The Cape Girardeau Central High School student was looking forward to a final season of track and field, senior prom, graduation and the chance to say her "final goodbyes" to...
Life after testing: Patient, family member share their experiences with COVID-19As coronavirus test results continue to come in and local case counts grow larger, an increasing number of people with ties to Cape Girardeau have begun sharing their firsthand encounters with the fight against COVID-19. For some of these patients,...
Former Howard's owner Terry Slattery remembered by friends, associates3Mentor, advocate, father figure, role model and civic-minded friend. Those are a few of the ways friends and associates are remembering Terry Slattery, former owner of Howards Athletic Goods store in Cape Girardeau. Slattery died Wednesday at his...
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney issues clarification in Sikeston fatal crash investigation1A statement issued Thursday by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch provided clarifications as to which agencies are investigating the fatal Feb. 29 crash involving off-duty Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper. Reached...
Logan's Roadhouse fires employees, may not reopen7Just as a number of other businesses did last month, Logan's Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau "temporarily" closed its doors in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it appears the steakhouse, known for its rustic decor and free buckets of peanuts,...
MSHP report reveals details of fatal Feb. 29 crash involving Sikeston DPS captain1It has been more than a month since Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri, killing one person and seriously injuring...
Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 death; positive cases rise to 24COVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...
Most read 4/8/20Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 deathCOVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...