Tax liens March 2020

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Scott County Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during March are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Emmons, Andru W

Claim Administrators Of Arkansas (IRS)

Cavaness, Paul C (IRS)

Welter Inc (IRS) (2)

Pollock, James G (IRS)