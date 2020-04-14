COVID-19 cases increase by nine in Scott County; Cape Girardeau County reports one additional case

Scott County health authorities reported an increase of nine COVID-19 cases Monday.

Information on the state Department of Health and Senior Services website stated the countys total number of positive cases is 24, up from 15 the previous day.

One additional COVID-19 case was reported Monday in Cape Girardeau County, bringing the total of positive cases to 30, according to the countys Public Health Center.

Eleven people in the county have recovered from the virus, and one died. Six people remain hospitalized because of the disease.

Saint Francis Medical Center has tested 799 people, finding 16 positive cases and 729 negative.

Southeast Hospital has tested 217 people, finding five positive cases and 180 negative.

Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 34 people, finding no positive cases and 29 negative.

Other health care providers in the county have found nine positive cases.

Positive cases in surrounding Missouri counties are:

* Bollinger, 3

* Perry, 36

* Stoddard, 11.

Across the state, 4,388 positive cases have been reported, and 114 people have died from the disease. Nearly 48,000 Missourians have been tested for the virus.

Neither Union County nor Alexander County in Illinois has reported a positive case of the disease.