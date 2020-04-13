*Menu
SEMO Dining Team and Chartwells Higher Education Donate Snacks & Bottled Drinks to Local Salvation Army

User-submitted story by Matt Ludwig
Monday, April 13, 2020
Chartwells associates stand ready to deliver snacks and beverages to the Salvation Army

Despite the move to online learning, Southeast Missouri State University Dining Services continue to support students and members in the local Cape Girardeau community

WHAT:As most colleges and universities move to online learning and students return home, due to COVID-19, Chartwells Dining and SEMO Dining Team have increased their focus on ways to help the local Cape Girardeau, MO community.

On April 1, SEMO Dining Team provided nearly $2,500 worth of packaged snacks and bottled beverages to the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau, a local organization helping those in need. The food donations are intended to help local community members.

The Salvation Army has provided support for the Cape Girardeau community through the COVID-19 situation, including providing meals and pantry items. Chartwells Dining wanted to contribute through an established community organization.

WHY:No one should go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing many Americans need support during this unprecedented time, Chartwells Dining and SEMO Dining Team are focused on supporting and feeding those who need it in Cape Girardeau and around the country.
WHEN:April 1, 2020
WHERE:Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau, 701 Good Hope St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
WHO:Its important that we support our local community during this pandemic thats affected many peoples livlihoods. We are happy to partner with the Salvation Army.  Matt Ludwig, resident district manager, SEMO Dining

