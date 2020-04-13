*Menu
BBB warns business owners of phony grant offers

By Rachael Long ~ Southeast Missourian
Monday, April 13, 2020

The Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau last week warned its Facebook followers of a scam targeting businesses that may be vulnerable because of the pandemic. 

Whitney Quick, regional director of the Cape BBB, spoke to small business owners in a Wednesday Facebook video warning them about phony grants offered by scammers impersonating the U.S. Small Business Administration.

An email, text or caller ID appears to be from the U.S. Small Business Administration or an attorney representing the SBA, Quick said, detailing a common scam thats going around. The SBA is offering a grant just for small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The application looks simple and may involve completing a short form requesting banking and business information. 

But after being approved, Quick said the business owner is asked to pay a processing fee of up to a couple thousand dollars.

The fraudulent offer doesnt stop there, Quick explained. Recent reports to the BBBs scam tracker have identified a sophisticated new twist, she said. 

After the government agency contacts the business owners about the grant, a friend then reaches out through Facebook, Quick said, still describing the scam. This friend claims to have successfully received the money from the exact same grant and wants you to know about the program.

The friend is actually just a compromised Facebook account contacting all of your friends on Facebook, Quick said. 

According to the BBB scam tracker, a handful of scamming incidents have been reported in the Cape Girardeau County area in the last month, including two phishing attempts, a sweepstakes scam and a health care insurance scam. 

Small business owners are getting hit with a lot of information and making tough decisions on how to survive the COVID-19 crisis, Quick said. With all of these messages flooding their inbox, social media and phone, its easy to mistake a scam for a real offer.

No matter how much a small business could benefit from extra money right now, Quick noted the importance of recognizing a scam. 

Dont fall for it, she said. If you receive an offer that appears to come from the SBA or another state or local government small business agency, research it before sharing any information.

Quick offered the following tips to help business owners spot a scam when they see one:

* Look for a website that ends in .gov.

n Do a quick internet search for similar offers.

n Government agencies do not typically text or communicate through social media avenues.

* Businesses typically dont receive government grants, in general. The federal government only offers grants to not-for-profits, educational institutes and state and local governments. 

For more information, visit www.bbb.org or use the BBBs scam tracker at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.