COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County now at 29

Reported COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grew by three Saturday, now totaling 29, according to the county's Public Health Center.

Total cases were 26 on Friday.

The most concentrated cluster of positive cases, 12, is in Jackson. Ten of the cases involve Cape Girardeau residents, and seven are residents in other parts of the county.

The percentage of positive cases continues to remain small.

Saint Francis Medical Center has administered 772 tests for the virus. Of those, 14 have been positive, and 610 were negative.

Southeast Hospital has administered 191 tests, with five of those being positive and 153 negative.

Of the 34 tests Cross Trails Medical Center has administered, none have been positive and 29 were negative.

Cases in other Missouri counties as of Saturday totaled:

* Bollinger, 3

* Perry, 34

* Scott, 14

* Stoddard, 9.

Missouri officials reported 4,024 total cases in the state as of Saturday, with 109 deaths attributed to the disease. Slightly more than 45,000 state residents have been tested for the virus. That equates to .7% of the state's population.

Neither Union County nor Alexander County in Illinois have reported a positive COVID-19 case.