Cape Girardeau County COVID-19 cases inch up to 26

COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County inched up Friday, totaling 26, compared to 24 on Thursday.

The county's Public Health Center reported the uptick in its daily update.

Nearly half the positive cases, 12, are in Jackson, with another eight reported in Cape Girardeau. The remaining six are in other areas of the county. Seven of the positive cases resulted from travel, while eight came from contact with an infected person. The origin of the virus is unknown in the other 11 cases.

Saint Francis Medical Center reported 13 positive cases, 486 negative test results and 743 total tests administered.

Southeast Hospital accounted for five positive cases, 153 negative test results and 191 total tests administered.

Cross Trails Medical Center reported zero positive cases, 29 negative test results and 34 tests administered to county residents.

The remaining eight positive cases were reported by other health care providers in the county.

Five people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.

Surrounding Missouri county positive cases as of Friday were:

* Bollinger, 3

* Perry, 31

* Scott, 13

* Stoddard, 9.

In Illinois, neither Union County nor Alexander county have reported a positive case.