Some superheroes wear scrubs

Youve seen the cartoons, viewed images and read stories, but its worth repeating: Not all superheroes wear capes. Some don scrubs. Our front-line health care workers have certainly met the challenge as the world battles COVID-19.

Amber Morgan is a respiratory therapist who resides in Jackson. Now shes in the midst of a 21-day assignment in New York where she volunteered to put her skills to use in one of the biggest coronavirus hot spots in the United States.

Some health care workers have opted to have their children live with relatives during the pandemic to avoid spread of the virus. Others are taking different precautions to keep their homes safe.

And while some medical staff have no shortage of patients, others who deal with non-coronavirus cases and elective procedures are shifting to telemedicine or even suspending operations. A challenge of a different sort.

To all those working in health care, thank you. What youre doing is more than a job. Were grateful for your service, for providing vital care to those in need.