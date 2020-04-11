Seeking good news, hope in an era of coronavirus?

Opinion

I am usually careful not to privilege one church or another in whatever I write. There are so many good people doing good things in their churches in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and throughout the area. And I don't follow what all churches are doing.

But if you are looking for a spiritual home this weekend, a place to visit is LaCroix Church, where messages of love, service and hope abound. Senior Pastor Ron Watts has been sending weekly notes of encouragement and faith by email and video, where anyone searching for light in today's world will find assurance. Live streaming Easter services will take place four times over the weekend-- and can also be found, recorded, later. There is even a live online service tonight for Good Friday at 6:30 pm.

To find out more information and how to link to videos: visit www.lacroixchurch.org.

Never miss another column Get Jon K. Rust's column delivered to your inbox

A few weeks ago I shared some insights into my family -- and how my girls soldiered on in the case of a long anticipated family trip cancelled because of the coronavirus. How easy that decision seems now -- and how thankful we are not to have traveled to New Orleans. The pace of change and new information can be daunting.

But what holds firm is the human spirit -- and those helping others in times of need and disruption. I see it in the people I work with -- and in many of the stories we report. I see it at the grocery stores. In the chamber offices. With our municipal employees and staff. In our hospitals and doctor's offices. With teachers and pastors and in our churches. The list goes on. So many people are inspired to work and serve in care of others, even at their own risk or inconvenience.

So many people are also sending notes of encouragement, I believe, providentially inspired. For those who've sent little messages to the newspaper and its staff, thank you. Your words are meaningful beyond what you can know. They bring comfort and strength in a time of trial.

To you reading this brief column, let me wish you the best, too. Know that you are loved. And cared about. And appreciated. Even in isolation, God knows where and who you are.

As my girls like to write in little notes on white boards around my office: "After the rain always comes the sunshine. You got this."

With God's help, you do. We all do. No greater reminder exists than Easter.

Jon K. Rust is the publisher of the Southeast Missourian.